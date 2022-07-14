Mallika Sherawat shares, 'When I saw Gehraiyaan, I felt I had done all this in Murder!'

Pic: Instagram/mallikasherawat

Mallika Sherawat will soon be seen in Rajat Kapoor’s RK/RKAY. The film also stars Ranvir Shorey. It will hit screens on July 22. The Free Press Journal caught up with the actress for an exclusive chat. Excerpts:

How did you get this film RK/RKAY?

You will come to know after watching this film. Rajat is a fabulous director. Imagine the director of Ankhon Dekhi, and he is offering me Gulabo in RK/RKAY! He is such a good actor but is also a great director. Actors blossom under his guidance. It’s so nice to be around Vinay Pathak and Ranvir Shorey. You can learn so many things.

How did you get into their camp?

Exactly, this question is what I was pondering in my mind. But now I’m sitting in this camp. I auditioned for the role. Rajat really liked it, and he offered me the role. Gulabo is based on actresses of the fifties and sixties. We researched Waheeda Rehmanji. She is a legend, and nobody can copy her. But we tried. We researched Meena Kumari and brought some of their mannerisms in Gulabo. When I was watching their films, I especially noticed the way they delivered their dialogues. Their adaa was so mesmerising! They would express with their eyes. Unke haath pair nahin hilte the... they would be still. Itna tehrav tha unki adaa mein, which I had to practice a lot.

You have so much experience. What changes do you notice now?

The biggest change I notice is there would be just one or two females on the sets in terms of the crew. But now I see so many females, which is so nice. And the way they are writing and depicting stories, especially for women, is so experimental and real. You couldn’t imagine 10 years ago that Delhi Crime would be made and an actress in her forties would be headlining it, and audiences would love her.

You acted in different genres, but your glam and bold quotient were always talked about. Did this hurt your feelings?

No, it doesn’t hurt me. I really wish because I have done glamorous and bold roles. People were impressed seeing me like that, maybe because of the times I did it. Today it’s become more common, though.

Was it challenging to do bold scenes that you did in films earlier?

Representing bold roles for an actress in India was very tough. When I saw Gehraiyaan, mujhe laga yeh to maine Murder ke time mein kiya tha. Maybe I was ahead of time. I got such roles, so I did them.

Do you feel this is the best time for female actors to get good roles?

The best time for female actresses keeping longevity in mind and reinvention is very important. Now I don’t enjoy doing glamorous roles because bahut ho gaya. Those roles served their purpose. I got fame, money and everything. It’s time to do serious roles and work with serious directors, and now the opportunity is there. Hopefully, after RK/RKAY, serious filmmakers will cast me in good roles.

What are your future assignments?

I have gotten two-three projects for web series only. I have just finished Gurmmeet Singh’s series. He has directed Mirzapur. Bouncer Nagar is based in Haryana, and it has comedy and drama. He is such a fabulous director. This will be my next release after RK/RKAY, and I’m excited about it. It’s a miracle RK/RKAY is releasing theatrically. Only big hero and masala films are released in theatres.