Malayalam Stars Govind Padmasoorya And Gopika Anil Get Engaged During Durga Puja: PHOTOS

Malayalam actor Govind Padmasoorya and TV star Gopika Anil got engaged on the occasion of Durga Puja |

The couple shared pictures of their intimate ceremony on Instagram |

The caption read, “Happy to share that we are getting engaged today on this auspicious day of ASHTAMI. This is a family initiated relationship that slowly blossomed as we interacted with each other.” |

The caption further read, “You all have always owned and supported us like your own family. Your love is our strength. Seeking your prayers and blessings as we move on to an important milestone in our lives. Lots of love, Govind Padmasoorya Gopika Anil.” |

The couple will tie the knot in the early months of 2024 |

Gopika is a TV star, whose claim to fame are the popular serials Kabani and Santhwanam |

While Govind is a known face in Malayalam and Telugu films. Many would recollect him for his brief but impactful role in Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo |

