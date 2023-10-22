 Malayalam Stars Govind Padmasoorya And Gopika Anil Get Engaged During Durga Puja: PHOTOS
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentMalayalam Stars Govind Padmasoorya And Gopika Anil Get Engaged During Durga Puja: PHOTOS

Malayalam Stars Govind Padmasoorya And Gopika Anil Get Engaged During Durga Puja: PHOTOS

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, October 22, 2023, 09:10 PM IST
article-image
Malayalam actor Govind Padmasoorya and TV star Gopika Anil got engaged on the occasion of Durga Puja

Malayalam actor Govind Padmasoorya and TV star Gopika Anil got engaged on the occasion of Durga Puja |

The couple shared pictures of their intimate ceremony on Instagram

The couple shared pictures of their intimate ceremony on Instagram |

The caption read, “Happy to share that we are getting engaged today on this auspicious day of ASHTAMI. This is a family initiated relationship that slowly blossomed as we interacted with each other.”

The caption read, “Happy to share that we are getting engaged today on this auspicious day of ASHTAMI. This is a family initiated relationship that slowly blossomed as we interacted with each other.” |

The caption further read, “You all have always owned and supported us like your own family. Your love is our strength. Seeking your prayers and blessings as we move on to an important milestone in our lives. Lots of love, Govind Padmasoorya Gopika Anil.”

The caption further read, “You all have always owned and supported us like your own family. Your love is our strength. Seeking your prayers and blessings as we move on to an important milestone in our lives. Lots of love, Govind Padmasoorya Gopika Anil.” |

The couple will tie the knot in the early months of 2024

The couple will tie the knot in the early months of 2024 |

Gopika is a TV star, whose claim to fame are the popular serials Kabani and Santhwanam

Gopika is a TV star, whose claim to fame are the popular serials Kabani and Santhwanam |

While Govind is a known face in Malayalam and Telugu films. Many would recollect him for his brief but impactful role in Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo

While Govind is a known face in Malayalam and Telugu films. Many would recollect him for his brief but impactful role in Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo |

Read Also
Oscars 2024: Tovino Thomas' Malayalam Film 2018 - Everyone Is A Hero Is India's Official Entry
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Happy Birthday Prabhas: 7 Films Of The Darling Star Before The Baahubali Phenomenon And Where Can...

Happy Birthday Prabhas: 7 Films Of The Darling Star Before The Baahubali Phenomenon And Where Can...

Malayalam Stars Govind Padmasoorya And Gopika Anil Get Engaged During Durga Puja: PHOTOS

Malayalam Stars Govind Padmasoorya And Gopika Anil Get Engaged During Durga Puja: PHOTOS

Prabhas Gets Special Salaar Emoji On X, Ahead Of His 44th Birthday

Prabhas Gets Special Salaar Emoji On X, Ahead Of His 44th Birthday

Imran Khan CONFIRMS His Comeback To Movies After 8 Years At Event In Mumbai

Imran Khan CONFIRMS His Comeback To Movies After 8 Years At Event In Mumbai

KWK 8: Ranveer Singh Recalls 2015 Proposal To Deepika Padukone, Actress Calls Her Chemistry With...

KWK 8: Ranveer Singh Recalls 2015 Proposal To Deepika Padukone, Actress Calls Her Chemistry With...