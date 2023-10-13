 Malayalam Film Producer PV Gangadharan Dies At 80 In Kozhikode
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentMalayalam Film Producer PV Gangadharan Dies At 80 In Kozhikode

Malayalam Film Producer PV Gangadharan Dies At 80 In Kozhikode

PV Gangadharan was hospitalised for more than a week due to age-related ailments

ANIUpdated: Friday, October 13, 2023, 11:37 AM IST
article-image

PV Gangadharan, a film producer, AICC member, and Mathrubhumi media house whole-time director, passed away at 6.30 am on Friday at a private hospital in Kerala's Kozhikode district. He was 80 years old.

Gangadharan was hospitalised for more than a week due to age-related ailments.

The funeral will be held on Saturday evening. He is survived by his wife PV Sherien and children Shenuga Jaythilak, Shegna Vigil, and Sherga Sandeep.

PV Gangadharan, fondly known as PVG, was a luminary in the realms of cinema, politics, and business. He contested the Kerala Legislative Assembly poll in 2011 from Kozhikode North and was an active member of KPCC.

Read Also
Taal Actress Bhairavi Vaidya Dies Of Cancer At 67
article-image

Born in 1943 to Madhavi Sami and PV Sami, a prominent businessman and founder of the KTC Group of Companies, Gangadharan was the younger brother of PV Chandran, managing editor of Mathrubhumi.

Under the banner of Grihalakshmi Films, PVG produced iconic movies that catapulted today's veteran actors and directors to fame. His foray into the film industry began in 1977 with the production of the film 'Sujatha'.

Subsequently, Grihalakshmi Productions crafted several memorable movies, including 'Manasa Vacha Karmana,' 'Angadi,' 'Ahimsa,' 'Chiriyo Chiri,' 'Kattathe Kilikkoodu,' 'Vartha,' 'Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha,' 'Adhwaytham,' and 'Ekalavyan.' The Jayan-starrer film Angadi, directed by IV Sasi, remains a quintessential action film in Malayalam cinema. Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha is among the classics.

Read Also
Celebrity Chef Michael Chiarello Dies After Suffering An Allergic Reaction
article-image

His last film was 'Janaki Jaane' in collaboration with S Cube in 2023.

Kanakkinaav, a production of Grihalakshmi Films, received the prestigious Nargis Dutt Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration in 1997.

In 2000, the film 'Santham' won the National Award for Best Film. Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha, Kanakkinavu, Veendum Chila Veettukaryangal, Achuvinte Amma, and Notebook were also recipients of state film awards. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pooja Hegde Celebrates Birthday With Shahid Kapoor In Maldives After Announcing Film With Him...

Pooja Hegde Celebrates Birthday With Shahid Kapoor In Maldives After Announcing Film With Him...

Hrithik Roshan Travels By Mumbai Metro To Beat The Heat & Traffic (PHOTOS)

Hrithik Roshan Travels By Mumbai Metro To Beat The Heat & Traffic (PHOTOS)

Guthlee Ladoo Review: Sanjay Mishra's Social Issue-Based Film Is A One-Time Watch

Guthlee Ladoo Review: Sanjay Mishra's Social Issue-Based Film Is A One-Time Watch

Vicky Kaushal On Clashing With Ranbir Kapoor At Box Office: 'I Am Excited For Animal'

Vicky Kaushal On Clashing With Ranbir Kapoor At Box Office: 'I Am Excited For Animal'

Video: Ananya Panday Irked By Man Who Touched Her Without Consent At Mumbai Event

Video: Ananya Panday Irked By Man Who Touched Her Without Consent At Mumbai Event