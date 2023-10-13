Taal Actress Bhairavi Vaidya Dies Of Cancer At 67

Veteran actress Bhairavi Vaidya, best known for her role in films like Taal and Chori Chori Chupke Chupke passed away at the age of 67 after battling cancer.

According to a report in ETimes, the actress breathed her last on October 8. Bhairavi, known for her appearances in plays and TV shows, has been battling cancer for the past six months. However, details about her funeral are not known yet.

The actress has made significant contributions to both Gujarati and Hindi cinema, as well as television, with recent appearances in the TV show Nima Denzongpa. Fans have also admired her roles in shows like Hasratein and Mahisagar.

Anupamaa actress Nishi Saxena, who played Bhairavi's granddaughter in a show, told the news portal, "Bhairaviji was very close to me. It was such a shock when I came to know that she was not in this world anymore. She played my dadi in Nima Denzongpa. We used to book the same cab for Naigaon. Our shoot was there and we used to travel together. I just pray wherever she is, she is happy and may her soul rest in peace."

On the other hand, Surabhi Das, who played Nima Denzongpa in the show, shared, "I'm saddened to hear about the demise of Bhairavi Ji. May her soul rest in peace. We had a lovely time shooting with her, I still remember all the happy moments we shared on set."

The actress has also been a part of other films like Humraaz, Hera Pheri, What's Your Rashee, Kya Dil Ne Kaha and others.