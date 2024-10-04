 Malayalam Actor Mohan Raj, Aka, Keerikkadan Jose Passes Away At 70
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentMalayalam Actor Mohan Raj, Aka, Keerikkadan Jose Passes Away At 70

Malayalam Actor Mohan Raj, Aka, Keerikkadan Jose Passes Away At 70

Mohan Raj died while undergoing treatment for various ailments at his home in Kanjiramkulam

PTIUpdated: Friday, October 04, 2024, 08:50 AM IST
article-image

Veteran actor Mohan Raj, popularly known by his stage name Keerikkadan Jose, passed away at his residence in Kerala on Thursday, film industry sources said. He was 70.

Mohan Raj died while undergoing treatment for various ailments at his home in Kanjiramkulam, they said.

He gained widespread recognition for his iconic villainous role as "Keerikkadan Jose" in the Mohanlal-starrer film "Kireedam." With a career spanning over three decades, Mohan Raj played many notable villain characters, leaving an indelible mark on Malayalam cinema.

His notable works include Uppukandam Brothers, Chenkol, Aaram Thampuran, and Narasimham, among others.

FPJ Shorts
Former WWE Star Nikki Bella Secures Restraining Order Against Husband Artem Chigvintsev Amid Alarming Allegations
Former WWE Star Nikki Bella Secures Restraining Order Against Husband Artem Chigvintsev Amid Alarming Allegations
Arunachal Pradesh Headmaster Held For Sending Obscene Messages To Minor Students, Faces Charges Of Sexual Harassment
Arunachal Pradesh Headmaster Held For Sending Obscene Messages To Minor Students, Faces Charges Of Sexual Harassment
Dow Jones Sheds Big, Nasdaq, S&P 500 Endures War; Oil Boils Slowly On The Exchanges
Dow Jones Sheds Big, Nasdaq, S&P 500 Endures War; Oil Boils Slowly On The Exchanges
'Just For The Sake...': Mohammed Shami's Ex-Wife Hasin Jahan Makes Serious Allegations Post Cricketer's Shopping Video with Daughter
'Just For The Sake...': Mohammed Shami's Ex-Wife Hasin Jahan Makes Serious Allegations Post Cricketer's Shopping Video with Daughter

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and State Cultural Affairs Minister Saji Cheriyan expressed their condolence on the death of Mohan Raj.

Read Also
Actress Vardhini Yallarematt's 25-Year-Old Lover Dies By Suicide At Her Bengaluru Home, Family...
article-image

In a heartfelt note on his Facebook page, Mohanlal, who portrayed the lead character Sethu in "Kireedam," said that to be called and recognised by the name of a character is a blessing that only an artist who has achieved the pinnacle of acting can receive.

"Our beloved Mohan Raj, who portrayed the immortal character Keerikkadan Jose in Kireedam, has left us. I remember his grandeur standing in front of the camera, facing off against Sethu, as if it were yesterday. With tears in my eyes, I bid farewell to my dear friend, who maintained goodness and humility in his personal life," Lal said.

Actor Mammootty also expressed his condolences on Mohan Raj's death.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mallika Sherawat Reveals Hero Of Superhit Film Knocked At Her Door At Midnight, Tried To Enter...

Mallika Sherawat Reveals Hero Of Superhit Film Knocked At Her Door At Midnight, Tried To Enter...

Rajinikanth Discharged From Chennai Hospital After Heart Procedure

Rajinikanth Discharged From Chennai Hospital After Heart Procedure

Malayalam Actor Mohan Raj, Aka, Keerikkadan Jose Passes Away At 70

Malayalam Actor Mohan Raj, Aka, Keerikkadan Jose Passes Away At 70

Emergency Movie: Makers And CBFC Working Out Issues, Zee Tells HC

Emergency Movie: Makers And CBFC Working Out Issues, Zee Tells HC

The Signature Review: Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary And Annu Kapoor’s Film Is A Melodramatic, With...

The Signature Review: Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary And Annu Kapoor’s Film Is A Melodramatic, With...