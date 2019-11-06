Malaika Arora looks pretty in pink as she offers prayers at Golden Temple

Malaika Arora took to Instagram on Wednesday to share glimpses of her visit to Golden Temple in Amritsar.
The actor can be seen in a pretty pink sharara suit, offering prayers at the Golden Temple. Malaika posted the pictures on her Instagram with hashtags, “#Amritsar #goldentemple #waheguru #blessingstoal”
Malaika looks ethereal in the baby pink suit. She is seen posing infront of the Golden Temple with her hands folded.
Malaika also added a video of the amazing view of the temple and a picture with her friends.
The actor knows exactly how to keep her Instagram happening. The picture currently has over 2,32,972 likes.
The hot- momma Malla erecently made news for her candid interview with Neha Dhupia.
Malaika, known for her dancing numbers like "Chaiyya chaiyya", "Gud naal ishq mitha", "Maahi ve", "Kaal dhamaal" and "Munni badnaam hui", expressed her views in an episode of Neha Dhupia's "#NoFilterNeha Season 4".
The mother-of-one, who is often in news for her relationship status with actor Arjun Kapoor, also said that she doesn't care about trolls.
"Personally, I care a damn. I really I mean if I have to say as crudely, I care a f**k. The only thing that comes to mind is that I just feel bad for people out there who talk or behave a certain way. I mean like you gotta be really messed up in your head or you gotta be really low self-esteem or its gotta be some sort of you know for you to actually sit and belittle somebody or degrade somebody or be nasty," she said.
