Malaika Arora looks pretty in pink as she offers prayers at Golden Temple

Malaika Arora took to Instagram on Wednesday to share glimpses of her visit to Golden Temple in Amritsar.

The actor can be seen in a pretty pink sharara suit, offering prayers at the Golden Temple. Malaika posted the pictures on her Instagram with hashtags, “#Amritsar #goldentemple #waheguru #blessingstoal”

Malaika looks ethereal in the baby pink suit. She is seen posing infront of the Golden Temple with her hands folded.

Malaika also added a video of the amazing view of the temple and a picture with her friends.

The actor knows exactly how to keep her Instagram happening. The picture currently has over 2,32,972 likes.