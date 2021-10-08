Makers recreate Pakistan locales in Lucknow for Sidharth Malhotra's Mission Majnu

For time immemorial, the India-Pakistan conflict has acted as a blueprint for several Bollywood movies. Be it Border or Uri: The Surgical Strike, the Hindi film industry's fascination with the subject is a never-ending saga. And the makers of Sidharth Malhotra-starrer Mission Majnu pulled off a difficult task amid the pandemic by recreating Pakistan locales in Lucknow.

“Sidharth plays an agent living incognito in Pakistan. He has been assigned to sabotage Pakistan’s plans of creating a nuclear missile. Set in the 70s, the makers created around 50-60 locations in Lucknow, which resembled Pakistan,” says a source, adding that the director of photography, Bijitesh De, had to meticulously plan the shoot to get the nuances of the 70s right.

The movie marks Bollywood debut of South superstar Rashmika Mandanna, who plays Sidharth love interest. Interestingly, Shantanu Bagchi is also making his debut as a director with the film.

Sidharth will also be sporting a different look in the film. “He will be seen wearing soorma and a pathani suit. He also had to work on getting the Urdu accent right, which he picked up in no time. Rashmika initially faced difficulties but then seamlessly managed to get the accent and the pronunciations right,” adds the source.

The actors have wrapped the Lucknow schedule with a few days of shoot left in Mumbai. “There is a shoot of 10 more days left, which will be done soon,” the source informs.

Published on: Friday, October 08, 2021, 07:00 AM IST