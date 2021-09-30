Sidharth Malhotra to star in the Hindi remake of the Telugu film, Duvvada Jagannadham?

Sidharth Malhotra, who is currently basking in the praise coming his way for his performance in the Vikram Batra biopic, Shershaah, is reportedly set to star in the Hindi remake of the Telugu film, Duvvada Jagannadham. Buzz is, the actor was offered another Hindi remake — the Arjun Vijay-starrer, Thadam.

Both the movies are diametrically different — Thadam features Arjun Vijay in a double role, while Duvvada Jagannadham, starring Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde, is about the protagonist's dual personality, that of a cook and a vigilante. Sources claim Sidharth has given his nod to the latter.

“Sidharth realised that the ending of Thadam needed a change and since the makers wanted to keep the flavour of the film intact, he moved on to Duvvada Jagannadham remake. An official announcement regarding the casting has not been made yet. Producer Dil Raju of the original movie is looking at collaborating with a big Bollywood banner and will make an announcement soon. Dil Raju has received offers to sell the rights, but he wants to make the film himself,” say sources.

Sources also add that work on the film has been happening for over a year, but there has been no progress due to the pandemic and subsequent lockdowns. But with the entertainment industry coming back on track, the film will be locked in the days to come.

Published on: Thursday, September 30, 2021, 07:00 AM IST