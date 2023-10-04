 Makers Of Rajveer Deol & Paloma’s Dono Announce Buy One Get One Free On Movie Tickets 
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentMakers Of Rajveer Deol & Paloma’s Dono Announce Buy One Get One Free On Movie Tickets 

Makers Of Rajveer Deol & Paloma’s Dono Announce Buy One Get One Free On Movie Tickets 

Dono's tickets will be available under a special buy-one-get-one-free offer, which can be redeemed on Book My Show using the code DONO.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, October 04, 2023, 12:54 PM IST
article-image
Makers Of Rajveer Deol & Paloma’s Dono Announce Buy One Get One Free On Movie Tickets  |

The highly anticipated debut film of Rajveer Deol and Paloma, titled 'Dono,' has generated immense excitement among fans. As the release date of October 5th approaches, the film's producers, Rajshri and Jio Studios, have decided to offer an enticing promotion to the audience. Dono's tickets will be available under a special buy-one-get-one-free offer, which can be redeemed on Book My Show using the code DONO.

This initiative serves a dual purpose: firstly, it aims to encourage more people to experience the magic of cinema and show their support for Avnish, Rajveer, and Paloma as they embark on their journey in the film industry. Secondly, the producers want viewers to enjoy the film's true essence by watching it with their loved ones.

Read Also
Dono Debutants Rajveer Deol & Paloma Seek Blessings At Siddhivinayak Temple, Present Final Copy Of...
article-image

'Dono,' directed by Avnish S. Barjatya and produced by Kamal Kumar Barjatya, the late Rajkumar Barjatya, and Ajit Kumar Barjatya, is a collaboration between Rajshri and Jio Studios. The creative production is led by Sooraj R. Barjatya. 'Dono,' which tells the tale of two strangers on a shared journey, is set to hit theaters on October 5th, inviting audiences to celebrate its cinematic experience.

Read Also
'Rajveer Deol & Paloma Dhillon Are Very Down To Earth,' Says Dono Actor Poojan Chhabra
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Exclusive: Swades Actress Gayatri Joshi & Her Husband Vikas Oberoi Meet With Car Accident In Italy...

Exclusive: Swades Actress Gayatri Joshi & Her Husband Vikas Oberoi Meet With Car Accident In Italy...

Check Out Shraddha Kapoor's Hilarious Reply To Fan Who Asked When She's Getting Married

Check Out Shraddha Kapoor's Hilarious Reply To Fan Who Asked When She's Getting Married

Parineeti Chopra Has Only 10 Minute Role In Akshay Kumar's Mission Raniganj: Report

Parineeti Chopra Has Only 10 Minute Role In Akshay Kumar's Mission Raniganj: Report

Pakistani Actress Mahira Khan's Dreamy Wedding Photos

Pakistani Actress Mahira Khan's Dreamy Wedding Photos

WATCH: Nasty Catfight Breaks Out Between Female Fans At Ankit Tiwari's Bihar Concert, Shocking...

WATCH: Nasty Catfight Breaks Out Between Female Fans At Ankit Tiwari's Bihar Concert, Shocking...