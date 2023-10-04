Makers Of Rajveer Deol & Paloma’s Dono Announce Buy One Get One Free On Movie Tickets |

The highly anticipated debut film of Rajveer Deol and Paloma, titled 'Dono,' has generated immense excitement among fans. As the release date of October 5th approaches, the film's producers, Rajshri and Jio Studios, have decided to offer an enticing promotion to the audience. Dono's tickets will be available under a special buy-one-get-one-free offer, which can be redeemed on Book My Show using the code DONO.

This initiative serves a dual purpose: firstly, it aims to encourage more people to experience the magic of cinema and show their support for Avnish, Rajveer, and Paloma as they embark on their journey in the film industry. Secondly, the producers want viewers to enjoy the film's true essence by watching it with their loved ones.

'Dono,' directed by Avnish S. Barjatya and produced by Kamal Kumar Barjatya, the late Rajkumar Barjatya, and Ajit Kumar Barjatya, is a collaboration between Rajshri and Jio Studios. The creative production is led by Sooraj R. Barjatya. 'Dono,' which tells the tale of two strangers on a shared journey, is set to hit theaters on October 5th, inviting audiences to celebrate its cinematic experience.