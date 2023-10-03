'Rajveer Deol & Paloma Dhillon Are Very Down To Earth,' Says Dono Actor Poojan Chhabra |

Actor Poojan Chhabra, who rose to fame in web series like Mind the Malhotras, Home Shanti, and Adhura to name a few, will next be seen in Dono which marks the debut of Rajveer Deol and Paloma Dhillon. In an exclusive interaction with The Free Press Journal, Poojan shares his experience working with star kids, how he deals with his newfound fame, and more.

In Dono, Poojan essays the role of the groom’s brother and wedding planner, who is clumsy with his job. He shares, “I came on board with it as I got a call from Mukesh Chhabra’s casting team to audition for it at first. I auditioned for some other part before and then after a month or two they asked me to test for Vilas. It was very interesting with funny monologues which I shot at home. After a few days, I got a call that I had been locked for it."

On being a part of Rajshri films, Poojan states, “It is a production house that makes everyone feel like family. They make sure everyone is a part of whatever they’re doing. The team is sweet and calm and for me working on a different set has now become a task (laughs). The shooting process was very smooth. I feel blessed to be a part of a film made by such legendary people. It feels like a dream to me.”

Poojan asserts that sharing screen space with Rajveer and Paloma who come from a filmy background was not as everyone would assume. He maintains, “They both are very down to earth, humble and have no starry air around them, which even I imagine to be. I had a great bond with them on set we played uno whenever we had time, and talked about cinema, acting, etc. They both are hardworking and passionate about the craft and also very punctual.”

Poojan found fame as Ninad Raman in the web series Adhura. “I am overwhelmed by the response. I never expected that the audience would accept me. It was a part where I could sink my teeth in,” he concludes.

