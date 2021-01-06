Makers launch KGF Times ahead of the release of KGF Chapter 2 teaser

KGF Chapter 2 has been making quite some noise in the recent times. The pan-India actioner, which features Yash, Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon, is touted to be one of the biggest releases of 2021.

And, in a bid to attract more audience, the makers of the film launched the first edition of KFG Times. The weekly newsletter will offer a sneak peek into the world of KGF with glimpse into the behind the scene photos, trivia and stills of the film.