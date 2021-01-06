Makers launch KGF Times ahead of the release of KGF Chapter 2 teaser

KGF Chapter 2 has been making quite some noise in the recent times. The pan-India actioner, which features Yash, Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon, is touted to be one of the biggest releases of 2021.
And, in a bid to attract more audience, the makers of the film launched the first edition of KFG Times. The weekly newsletter will offer a sneak peek into the world of KGF with glimpse into the behind the scene photos, trivia and stills of the film.
Talking about it, director Prashanth Neel says, “We came up with KGF Times because we understand the kind of excitement surrounding KGF Chapter 2. The audience is intrigued about the film and what it has in store for them. We wanted to offer with glimpse into the world of the film and share some exclusive images and trivia.”
The teaser of the magnum opus is all set to release on January 8. Directed by Prashanth Neel, KGF Chapter 2 is produced by Hombale Films. The film stars Yash, Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon and it is slated for a 2021 release.
