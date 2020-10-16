Sanjay Dutt gears up for 'KGF Chapter 2' after short break from work

New Delhi: Almost two months after he took a short break from work citing health reasons, actor Sanjay Dutt on Friday said he is gearing up for working in his much-awaited flick 'KGF Chapter 2.' Dutt took to Instagram to share a set of three pictures of himself dressed in a black coloured T-shirt and fawn-coloured cargo pants.

"Gearing up for #Adheera! #KGFChapter2," he wrote in the caption.