Maine Pyaar Kiya, Baazigar Lyricist Dev Kohli Dies At 80 |

Veteran lyricist Dev Kohli who penned over a hundred songs for Bollywood films like Baazigar, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, and Maine Pyaar Kiya to name a few, died at the age of 80. He wrote the popular songs like Aate Jaate Hanste Gaate, Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhen, and Saaki Saaki among others. Further details awaited.

