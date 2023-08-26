 Maine Pyaar Kiya, Baazigar Lyricist Dev Kohli Dies At 80 
Dev Kohli wrote the popular songs like Aate Jaate Hanste Gaate, Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhen, and Saaki Saaki among others.

Updated: Saturday, August 26, 2023, 10:22 AM IST
Veteran lyricist Dev Kohli who penned over a hundred songs for Bollywood films like Baazigar,  Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, and Maine Pyaar Kiya to name a few, died at the age of 80. He wrote the popular songs like Aate Jaate Hanste Gaate, Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhen, and Saaki Saaki among others. Further details awaited. 

