Haryanvi Singer Raju Punjabi Dies At 40, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar Mourns Demise

Popular Haryanvi singer Raju Punjabi breathed his last at a hospital in Haryana's Hisar on Tuesday. He was reportedly admitted to the hospital about 10 days ago and as his health deteriorated, he had to be put on ventilator, but he eventually succumbed to his illness.

He was aged 40 at the time of his demise.

As per reports, he was suffering from jaundice and his health kept worsening to the point that he could not be saved.

Haryana CM tweets for Punjabi

Punjabi was reportedly hospitalised earlier too, however, he was discharged when he recovered a bit. But soon after returning home, his health deteriorated and he had to be re-admitted to the hospital, and eventually put on ventilator.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar condoled the demise of Punjabi and called it an "irreparable loss" to the music industry.

"Received the sad news of the demise of famous Haryanvi singer and music producer Raju Punjabi ji. His passing away is an irreparable loss to the Haryana Music Industry," he tweeted.

He added, "May God give place to the departed soul at his holy feet and give strength to his family members to bear this immense sorrow. Om Shanti!

Punjabi's last song

Incidentally, his last song 'Aapse Milke Yaara Humko Accha Laga Tha' released a few days ago, on August 12.

Punjabi also has several other chartbusters, including 'Aacha Lage Se', 'Tu Cheez Lajawab', and 'Desi Desi', to his credit.

Punjabi's last rites will reportedly be performed at his native village in Rawatsar Kheda. His family is yet to release an official statement on the same.

