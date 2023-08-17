Mahesh Babu's Pet Dog Pluto Dies, Namrata Shirodkar & Sitara Share Emotional Posts

Mahesh Babu's wife, former actress Namrata Shirodkar, mourned the death of their pet dog Pluto on Thursday (August 17). She shared a couple of adorable pictures of Pluto and penned an emotional note on Instagram.

"We will miss you Pluto ♥️♥️♥️♥️in our hearts forever and always 😘😘♥️♥️♥️♥️," she captioned her post.

Mahesh Babu and Namrata's daughter Sitara also shared a photo of Pluto on her Instagram account and wrote, "I'll miss u so much. u made it 7 years u beast."

Reacting to her post, Namrata wrote, "He will always be in our hearts and prayers," along with several red heart emoticons. On the other hand, Namrata's sister, actress Shilpa Shirodkar commented, "Oh Sitaru… take care my baby."

Soon after the Vaastav actress shared the sad news, several fans and followers mourned the loss and dropped broken heart emotions in the comments section.

Namrata had once shared a picture of Mahesh Babu with their dogs and had revealed that cuddling and playing with them is the actor's 'morning ritual'.

Earlier this month, Mahesh Babu celebrated his 48th birthday and he jetted off to Scotland for a vacation with his family. Several visuals from their trip to the exotic location had surfaced on social media.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mahesh Babu was last seen in Sarkaru Vaari Paata with Keerthy Suresh. He now has Guntur Kaaram, in collaboration with director Trivikram Srinivas. The film is expected to release in 2024.

