 Hindi & Tamil TV Actor Pawan Dies At 25 Due To Cardiac Arrest In Mumbai
Hindi & Tamil TV Actor Pawan Dies At 25 Due To Cardiac Arrest In Mumbai

Pawan died around 5 am on Friday at his residence in Mumbai.

Off lately there have been several instances of actors dying due to cardiac arrests. After Siddharth Shukla and Puneeth Rajkumar, popular Hindi, and Tamil television actor Pawan passed away at the age of 25 due to a massive heart attack. As per reports, the actor died around 5 am on Friday at his residence in Mumbai.

Pawan's mortal remains will be transported to his native place in Mandya district, Karnataka, where the final rites will be performed by his family.

Earlier this month, Kannada actor Vijay Raghavendra's wife Spandana passed away in Bangkok after suffering a cardiac arrest. Vijay has extensively worked in the Kannada film industry and belongs to a film family. He is the cousin of the late Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar.

Spandana, who hailed from Bangalore, was the daughter of the decorated police officer, Assistant Commissioner of Police B.K. Shivaram. She married Vijay Raghavendra in 2007.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stated: "The demise of Spandana, the wife of popular Kannada actor Vijaya Raghavendra has shocked me. I pray for her soul. I condole with the bereaved families of Vijaya Raghavendra and B.K. Shivaram."

Former CM Basavaraj Bommai said that he is shocked after hearing about the demise of Spandana. "I pray to God that her soul rests in peace. I pray to God to give strength to the families of Vijaya Raghavendra and B.K. Shivaram in this moment of grief."

