'Main Do Bacche Ka Baap...': Ranveer Singh Blushes As Woman Flirts With Him On Set In Mumbai; VIDEO Goes Viral

Photo Via Instagram

Actor Ranveer Singh is grabbing attention on social media after a video of his fun interaction with a woman on a shoot set went viral. The clip has sparked reactions from fans, with many praising the actor's charming and humorous response. Ranveer is set to embrace fatherhood for the second time with his wife, actress Deepika Padukone.

Ranveer Singh's Flirty Exchange On Shoot Set Goes Viral

The viral video dates back to April 2026, when Ranveer was spotted shooting for SuperYou, his health-snacking and protein brand, for a collaboration with Starbucks India featuring a protein coffee campaign.

Woman Flirts With Ranveer Singh

The woman, Deeksha Narang, who is also an actress-model, shared the video and revealed that when the coffee blender broke down, she saw it as the perfect opportunity to start a conversation with Ranveer. She joked about "chemistry for coffee," which Ranveer misunderstood as "chemistry of love," leading to a playful exchange between the two.

Check out the video:

'Kitna Flirt Kar Rahi Ho...'

Reacting to her playful remarks, Ranveer paused before breaking into a smile and was seen blushing as he jokingly said, "Kitna flirt kar rahi ho. Main do bacche ka baap banne wala hoon yaar."

His witty response left everyone around him laughing, with fans appreciating Ranveer's spontaneous humour and warm personality.

Work Front

Ranveer was recently seen next in Dhurandhar: The Revenge , directed by Aditya Dhar. The film also featured Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi, among others.

Next, Ranveer will be seen in Pralay, a post-apocalyptic survival thriller directed by Jai Mehta. As of now, no official announcement has been made by the makers yet.