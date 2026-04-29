Pralay Hits Roadblock! Ranveer Singh To Exit Film Over Creative Differences With Jai Mehta: Report

Ranveer Singh To Quit Pralay? | Photo Via Instagram

Actor Ranveer Singh has been enjoying the success of his 2025 blockbuster films Dhurandhar and its sequel Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which released on March 19 this year and created a storm at the box office, marking some of the biggest hits of his career. The actor, who was initially a part of Farhan Akhtar's Don 3, reportedly exited the project due to creative differences.

Ranveer Singh To Quit Pralay?

Ranveer is now said to be starring in Pralay, a post-apocalyptic zombie thriller directed by Jai Mehta, though an official announcement is still awaited. Meanwhile, fresh reports suggest that Ranveer may also be considering stepping away from this film as well. According to a post by Always Bollywood on X, the film, slated to go on floors by mid-2026, has allegedly hit a roadblock due to creative differences between Ranveer and director Jai Mehta.

"Amid this, Ranveer is said to be eyeing a massive Pan India action entertainer following the blockbuster response to #Dhurandhar2. Meanwhile, #AdityaDhar has pitched a political action thriller that has already caught Ranveer’s interest. Sources suggest he may step away from #Pralay and move ahead with Dhar’s project instead," read the tweet.

However, it cannot be confirmed whether these reports are verified, and an official announcement from the makers is still awaited.

The film will be directed by Jai Mehta, son of Hansal Mehta, who co-directed the smash hit Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story. Pralay will mark Jai Mehta’s debut in feature films.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have announced their second pregnancy, just 1.6 years after the birth of their first child, Dua Padukone Singh. On April 19, the couple shared a photo of their daughter Dua holding a positive pregnancy test, revealing the joyous news on social media.

In the caption, Deepika shared two evil eye emoticons.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge was released in five languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.