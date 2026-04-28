Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh Skip Posing For Paps In First Appearance At Mumbai Airport After Second Pregnancy Announcement - VIDEO

Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh Skip Posing For Paps At Airport | Photo Via Instagram

Bollywood couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh recently announced their second pregnancy on April 19 with an adorable photo of their daughter, Dua Padukone Singh, holding a positive pregnancy test. Days later, the parents-to-be made a public appearance on Tuesday morning (April 28) after keeping a low profile.

Deepika-Ranveer Spotted At Airport After Announcing Second Pregnancy

The couple was spotted at Mumbai airport, where paparazzi clicked them; however, they did not stop to pose and instead headed straight inside the terminal to board their flight. It remains unknown whether they were leaving for a getaway or travelling together for a work trip.

Check it out:

Deepika kept it casual in an oversized cobalt blue co-ord set with matching straight-fit trousers, adding a pop of colour with bright yellow sneakers. She completed the look with a handbag and brown sunglasses, while her hair was neatly tied back in a ponytail.

Ranveer, who appeared protective of his pregnant wife, walked right behind her and kept it simple in an oversized white T-shirt paired with baggy multi-pocket blue cargo denims, accessorising with a black crossbody bag and dark sunglasses.

Work Front

Deepika is set to reunite with Shah Rukh Khan in King, marking her big-screen comeback after the birth of her daughter Dua in 2024; directed by Siddharth Anand, the film also stars SRK’s daughter Suhana Khan, Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Abhay Verma, Abhishek Bachchan, Arshad Warsi, and Jaideep Ahlawat.

The film will release December 24, 2026.

Next, the actress has Atlee's Raaka alongside Allu Arjun.

Ranveer, on the other hand, was recently seen next in Dhurandhar: The Revenge, directed by Aditya Dhar. The film also featured Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi, among others.