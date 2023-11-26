Mahira Khan To Make Malayalam Debut With L2: Empuraan? Pakistani Actress' Photo With Prithviraj Sukumaran Goes Viral

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan, who recently made headlines for her dreamy wedding, is all set to make her Malayalam film debut. According to media reports, the actress with be seen with Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran in their upcoming film L2: Empuraan.

On Sunday (November 26), a report in Times Now stated that Mahira has already signed the project. She is all set to play the female lead opposite Mohanlal. If the reports are true, the film will mark Mahira's debut in the Malayalam film industry. However, neither the production house nor the actress has announced anything officially yet.

An old photo of Mahira with Prithviraj and others has also been doing the rounds on social media platforms.

In the picture, Mahira is seen posing for the camera in a red gown. On the other, Prithviraj is seen wearing grey t-shirt and beige shorts.

L2: Empuraan is an action thriller, written by Murali Gopy. The principal photography of the film began in October 2023 and it is being directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran. L2: Empuraan is the second instalment in a planned trilogy, succeeding Lucifer which was released in 2019. The film is jointly produced by Lyca Productions and Aashirvad Cinemas.

Coming back to Mahira, the actress played the lead role opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the 2017 Bollywood film Raees. For those unversed, Pakistani artistes were banned from working in India after the 2016 Uri attack. Mahira couldn't not promote the film in India and she has also not appeared in any other Indian projects since the ban.

However, the Mumbai High Court recently lifted the longstanding ban on Pakistani artists in India.