Mahira Khan joins other Pak celebs in peaceful protests against surging rape cases

The consistent increase in cases of rape, sexual assault, sexual harassment and abuse against young children, girls and women, coupled with the inability of the authorities to punish the culprits, has prompted females in Pakistan to flock the streets and stage peaceful protests.

On Monday, 'Raees' actress Mahira Khan joined other celebrities in a similar protest and took to Instagram to share a note. Sharing a picture, she wrote, "We demand a secure nation for all women!!

At home, on the streets, at work, alone, not alone, with kids, without kids, in a skirt or in a burkha. Where ever she may be, whoever she may be - we demand basic rights of safety

Proud of my industry for coming together for this cause - United we are stronger, our voices are more powerful and impactful."