Mahira Khan joins other Pak celebs in peaceful protests against surging rape cases

The consistent increase in cases of rape, sexual assault, sexual harassment and abuse against young children, girls and women, coupled with the inability of the authorities to punish the culprits, has prompted females in Pakistan to flock the streets and stage peaceful protests.
On Monday, 'Raees' actress Mahira Khan joined other celebrities in a similar protest and took to Instagram to share a note. Sharing a picture, she wrote, "We demand a secure nation for all women!!
At home, on the streets, at work, alone, not alone, with kids, without kids, in a skirt or in a burkha. Where ever she may be, whoever she may be - we demand basic rights of safety
Proud of my industry for coming together for this cause - United we are stronger, our voices are more powerful and impactful."
Social media has been blazing with open-ended debates while the streets of Pakistan are flocked by protesters, demanding public hanging of the culprits behind the recent robbery and gang-rape of a woman, who was travelling with her two little kids from Lahore to Gujranwala, by two armed men, who assaulted, robbed and raped the woman in front of her children on September 10.
The incident has sparked massive protests by rights activists, civil society groups and locals, who are lashing out at the inability of the Imran Khan-led government to ensure safety and protection of females in the country.
In Islamabad, hundreds of protesters gathered outside the National Press Club (NPC) raising slogans with some holding banners saying, "hang the rapists". Similar protests have been witnessed in other major cities including Lahore, Karachi and Peshawar.
"The horrifying gang-rape of a women is a grim reminder that Pakistan has become an increasingly dangerous place for women," maintained the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP).
On social media, females are demanding allowance to keep guns, knives and other necessary weapons to protect themselves against any future attempt of rape or sexual assault.
Women are voicing their anger over what they call government's lack of priority towards their protection and are calling on all to opt for self-defence training and stop relying on the authorities to ensure their safety.
(Inputs from IANS)
