'Mahesh and I are not living in the industry 24X7': Lara Dutta Bhupathi on striking the perfect work-life balance

Lara Dutta Bhupathi is on a roll. After displaying her acting chops in Hiccups & Hookups, she is back with a new web series titled Kaun Banegi Shikharwati. Directed by Gaurav K. Chawla, it also stars Naseeruddin Shah, Soha Ali Khan, Anya Singh, Kritika Kamra, Cyrus Sahukar and Varun Thakur. It will premiere on ZEE5 on January 7, 2022. We caught up with the former Miss Universe for a conversation. Excerpts:

Lara with her daughter Saira | Pic: Instagram/larabhupathi

How old is your daughter? Does she understand your work?

Saira is nine years old. She knows our job and is a sorted and easy kid. She is, in a way, far from the glitz and glam. My husband Mahesh (Bhupathi) and I are not living in the industry 24X7.

Mahesh is a man of few words. How do you manage?

We have a balance (laughs). Main bolti hoon, woh sunta hai!

What do you think about the recently released documentary Break Point?

Directors Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari did an incredible job. I hope we see more sports docu-series come out of India. It’s a format that has not been explored before. It’s not just making a sports film or something like that. There are incredible stories of these incredible sportsmen to pick. It was such an easy watch and so enlightening. You don’t have to be a tennis fan to enjoy it.

What do you personally think about the equation between Mahesh and Leander Paes?

They can never be separated from each other. Mahesh and Leander are going to have this love-hate relationship throughout their life.

What is your fitness mantra?

I think it’s just consistency. Through every decade of your life, your body changes. You go through different places. I feel it is good to have a consistent routine and some form of exercise. More than being physically fit, it keeps me mentally fit. It keeps me going, active, and alert. I don’t do any rigorous kinds of exercises. I have always been a yoga practitioner for more than 25 years of my life. I go for a jog or walk sometimes.

Lara with husband Mahesh Bhupathi | Pic: Instagram/larabhupathi

What is your beauty mantra?

Keep it as simple as possible. Keep your routine easy to follow. Do whatever works for you and be joyful and positive always.

Tell us about Kaun Banegi Shikharwati...

It’s a series full of drama and comedy which will take you into the lives of royal princesses and their not so royal lifestyle. I was shooting for Bell Bottom in Scotland when I got the call for this role.

A lot of taboo subjects are being touched upon by makers these days. What’s your take on it?

I am happy there is such good content coming out. You have mainstream actors willing to take on such subjects and tell contemporary stories. Let’s normalise these topics, take away the taboo we put on these issues and talk about it through our content. So, I see a good change in today’s content.

How was your experience shooting for the show?

It was such a refreshing experience shooting for this series with such great co-stars who together are a mad bunch to handle. Family dramas might be common, but this dysfunctional family is unlike any you have seen before. We can’t wait for everyone to join this crazy family on their crazy adventure.

You play the eldest sibling in the show. Were you reminded of your childhood days while filming scenes with your onscreen family?

Yes, indeed, but it’s different in reality. I’m the smallest in this house and so was bullied the most and was always at the receiving end. Maine inn par woh wali khunas toh nikali hi hai. But these girls were no less on camera (laughs). They are not playing chui mui kind of girls. In fact, Gaurav has not only brought the best out in us but has brought in the worst too in us.

Tell us about Raghuveer Yadav...

We would forget a little bit of our dialogues no sooner he came on the sets. He is amazing. He is a wonderful, genuine and warm person. It is really good to be around him.

Did you exchange fitness tips or work out together with your co-stars?

Soha constantly kept up with her exercise regime. She gave a complex to one and all. Cyrus was also working out. But if you ask who was the workout chor? Then it has to be between Gaurav and me!

Published on: Monday, December 27, 2021, 06:59 AM IST