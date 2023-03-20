Mahendra Kapoor's grandson Sidhant Kapoor reveals, 'I went all the way to Mussoorie, met Ruskin Bond and sought his permission for Beparwah'

Sidhant Kapoor | Pic: Instagram/sidhantkapoorofficial

Legendary singer Mahendra Kapoor’s grandson Sidhant Kapoor recently made his musical debut with his first single Beparwah. The Free Press Journal caught up with him for an exclusive chat.

Opening up about Beparwah, Sidhant shares, “The music video is inspired by the spirit of life of underprivileged children living in slums and is based on the popular poem Slum Children At Play by world famous author Ruskin Bond. The lines of this poem have a deep impact on me. This music video salutes the spirit of poor children who believe in living life in a very carefree manner despite living in dire prevalent social strata conditions.”

He adds, “I was inspired by Ruskin Bond’s poems. I went all the way to Mussoorie and met him and sought his permission to do his poetry. I added some lyrics to it. I also recorded him so that the track has his spoken words which he narrates in Beparwah.”

When asked if he always wanted to be a musician, Sidhant says, “I have wished to be a musician since my early childhood days. When I was small I remember I tried to hold a tanpura and sing. Then slowly I learned Hindustani classical. I realised I was interested in composition also.”

One wonders when he realised that he was born in a family of musicians, he explains, “I knew it since I was very small as dada used to start his riyaaz very early in the morning. I would have to get up to go to school and when I came back from school I found him still doing riyaaz. Learning never stops so my dada would call gurus and keep learning. He never made us feel he was popular when we were kids. He was very humble and simple.”

Since Sidhant belongs to such a legendary family, we asked him if he is keen on composing music for Bollywood films. “The ball game is very different. In terms of whether there is anything on any platforms I will be open to do any interesting musical venture on any given platform. There are so many different platforms today opening varied vistas to different creative talents. As long as the project is interesting I don’t mind working on any medium be it OTT also. You end up giving your best only if you are interested in any project,” he avers.

On a parting note, we quiz him about his favourite music composers, pat comes the reply, “There are quite a few on the international level. Anoushka Shankar is very good. In India, I absolutely love AR Rahman sir. I was supposed to meet him but that couldn’t happen. The string section in Beparwah has been recorded in his music studio itself.”