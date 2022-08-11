Maharani 2 actor Amit Sial shares, 'Struggle, anger and frustration have been a pivotal part of my journey.'

Pic: Instagram/amit.sial

Amit Sial will soon be seen in Maharani 2 as Navin Kumar. It stars Huma Qureshi in the lead role and will start streaming on SonyLIV from August 25. The Free Press Journal caught up with the actor for an exclusive chat.

Opening up about season two of the web series, Amit shares, “This individual will be the same, but the story has moved ahead. There are going to be new entries with interesting tracks and changes in my character and others. It has a lot in store for the audiences to be allured to. That world has been taken ahead in depth with a new world with loads of twists and turns all this will increase the interest factor of the audiences for sure. Navin’s family life will be shown elaborately.”

When asked about his acting journey, he says, “My journey is just like any other outsider that one faces in order to hold his feet firmly to the world of glitz and glamour. The ups and downs and the struggle, anger and frustrations have been a pivotal part of my journey. A few times I felt like quitting this world. Luckily whenever this thought crossed my mind I would get some offer or the other thus I felt nahin yaar this is your destiny. Nothing is in your hands, just continue working hard and sincerely. As luck would have it, with the advent of OTT I have started getting recognition .This journey has been great. Sometimes we have work and at times we have no work.”

The actor is careful not to give away too much of the show’s plot. “I cannot disclose any turning point. Whatever is in our trailer is its gist, especially the speech of Bheema (Huma). Now that the husband and wife have separated, will he try to remove her or take her place? What is Navin’s input? These are the twists and turns in it.”

Amit is all praise for his co-actors. “The chemistry with co-artists was wonderful as we have already done Maharani. We all want to play our characters honestly and give our best. In such an environment, all of us are dedicated as our captain of the ship who also handles everything well,” he gushes.

Actors from OTT have proved nothing is more important than sincere acts. However, Amit feels stardom hasn’t taken a backseat. “Stardom abhi bhi hai. I feel OTT has become popular and we started getting work. I didn't want to be a star but wanted to do my best in what I do. I wanted to do my performances honestly. The content on OTT is different. Subjects explored here can’t be explored in films. The public is intelligent and this change is inevitable and important,” he explains.

On a parting note, Amit reveals his upcoming projects. “I have Jamtara season 2 and am taking Brajesh Bhaan’s character ahead. Apart from a few projects which I can’t talk about, there is an international film with Tannishtha Chatterjee. Kathmandu Connection season 2 is in production,” he concludes.