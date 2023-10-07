Mahadev Betting App Case: ED Raids Premises Of Bollywood Production House In Andheri, 5 Locations In Mumbai

Enforcement Directorate (ED) | File Image

Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate(ED) conducted the raid on a Bollywood production house in connection with a Mahadev online betting case on Friday. The ED carried out the raid at Qureshi Production House and the premises of its board of directors. These raids were conducted in Andheri and five other locations in Mumbai.

According to ED sources, Qureshi Productions received financial support from Mahadev app promoters Sourabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal for film production. Qureshi Productions, led by Vaseem and Tabassum, is under scrutiny.

Vaseem Qureshi with Salman Khan & Ajaz Khan |

Vaseem Qureshi is currently being questioned by the Enforcement Directorate, and they are verifying his travel details and finances. Last year, the production house announced a periodic film on Shivaji Maharaj with prominent Bollywood celebrities. They also revealed that Mahesh Manjrekar would direct the film and that pre-production is underway.

Vaseem Qureshi with Shraddha Kapoor & Ranbir Kapoor |

Recent Projects

Additionally, they recently launched a new music label, offering opportunities to new singers, music composers, lyricists, and actors. Several newcomers video songs are viral on the social media platforms of Qureshi production. Qureshi Productions successfully completed the first season of the reality show "Mr. and Ms. 7 States," which aired on MX Player. According to reliable sources, the suspicious source of funds for this venture is allegedly linked to Mahadev promoter Sourabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal.

ED raids continued till late in the night.

