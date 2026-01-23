Mahadev And Sons Written Update, January 23: Mahadev Gears Up To Get His Sons Married

Mahadev And Sons | Colors TV

Mahadev And Sons Written Update, January 23: Today’s episode of Mahadev And Sons begins with Mahadev asking his sons to get ready, as he has brought new clothes for them. All three of them wear the same black suit and wonder where their father is taking them. Meanwhile, Narmada’s family is seen fixing her engagement date. She repeatedly calls Ketan, but he refuses to answer.

Seeing all three sons dressed alike, Rajji makes fun of them. Before Dheeraj can get into an argument with her, Mahadev brings out the tractor and asks them to sit on it. After reaching the mill, Mahadev asks a photographer to take their pictures. He then hands over the photographs to a priest, requesting him to find suitable brides for his sons. He also mentions that he has no issue with getting all three married in the same mandap.

Mahadev later has a heartfelt conversation with Ashish, expressing his sadness over what happened the previous night. This makes Ketan anxious about what he will say to Narmada. As Narmada continues to call him, Ketan asks Dheeraj to answer the phone and say that he is busy. Dheeraj picks up the call and tells Narmada that Ketan will meet her in 30 minutes. He then advises Ketan to confess everything and either leave her or take a stand for her.

Narmada informs Ketan that her engagement date has been fixed. She asks him not to push her into anything. As tensions rise, Dheeraj steps in and urges them to stop fighting and look for a solution instead. Narmada then asks Dheeraj to speak respectfully and takes Ketan’s side, saying that he cannot take a stand as he respects his parents. Ketan declares that he will marry only Narmada. They decide to take action before her engagement.

Without thinking about how it will happen, Dheeraj promises to finalise their wedding within three days. Meanwhile, Bhanu learns about Mahadev’s decision to get all his sons married.

The episode ends with a promo showing Ashish coming home drunk once again. Bhanu’s brother plans to make Ashish get addicted to alcohol. As Ashish arrives home drunk, Mahadev slaps him and questions his behaviour. This prompts Dheeraj to reveal that Ashish’s heart is broken.