Mahadev And Sons Written Update, February 3: Mahadev Left Shattered Seeing Ketan Marry Narmada Secretly

Mahadev and Sons | Colors TV

Mahadev and Sons Written Update, February 3: Today's episode of Mahadev and Sons begins with Mahadev receiving a call from Rajji, who urges him to help by delivering rice to the venue where a mass wedding is taking place. Unaware of Rajji's true intentions, Mahadev asks his co-workers to load the rice and transport it to the required location. However, since Bhanu has already contacted one of his co-workers, he makes an excuse and heads there instead.

The scene shifts to the wedding venue where Ketan and Narmada are getting married. Dheeraj realizes that he has forgotten to bring the mangalsutra. Hearing this, Narmada leaves the mandap in distress. As she walks away, she bumps into Bhanu's brother but fails to recognize him. Later, Narmada returns to the mandap, claiming that she already has the mangalsutra. She recalls how her mother had kept it safe for her and becomes emotional.

Dheeraj tries to make Narmada understand that Ketan loves his parents just as deeply as she loves hers. He advises her not to call off the wedding and live with regret, explaining that generational gaps often lead to misunderstandings, but parents eventually accept their children despite their mistakes. He promises to stand by her like a younger brother and later performs a ritual by applying kata tika on her feet.

As Ketan and Narmada's wedding rituals continue, Dheeraj spots Rajji at the venue. Meanwhile, Mahadev arrives at the event with his wife. Soon after, Ketan starts getting hiccups, believing that his father must be thinking about him.

When Mahadev enters the venue, Dheeraj notices him and immediately asks Ketan to wear the sehra so that his father does not recognize him. Rajji then asks Mahadev to place the rice near the wedding area. Since Bhanu has also called her mother, she spots Mahadev and Vidya. When they ask her why she has come alone, Bhanu replies that her entire family is present there.

Just as Mahadev is about to leave, Bhanu grabs his hand and tells him that she wants to show him something. She takes him to the spot where Ketan is getting married. When she announces Ketan’s name, everyone is left shocked. Despite seeing his parents present, Ketan goes ahead and applies sindoor on Narmada's forehead. Bhanu sarcastically sings a song and congratulates Mahadev on his son's wedding.

The promo shows Bhanu declaring that from now on, all her days will be like Holi and all her nights like Diwali. She dances to the Naagin song as Mahadev breaks down emotionally.