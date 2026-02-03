Single's Inferno Season 5 Episodes 8-10 Release Time: Who Will Cho Mina-Sue Go To Paradise With In Netflix's Reality Show?

Single's Inferno Season 5 new episodes are all set to be released soon. But when exactly? The last episode ended with a task where Cho Mina-sue being hugged by two men, Son Seung-il and Samuel Lee. Mina-sue even expressed that she wanted to leave the inferno with two men. But will that really happen? However, their trio failed the task as they decided to give up after their awkward position.

The episode ended with men making their choice about who they want to go to paradise with. There has speculation about who will Mina-sue will choose. Whether she will pick Seung-il or Samuel Lee or someone else? Let us take a look at when will the upcoming episodes release and what is expected to happen.

Single's Inferno Season 5 Episodes 8-10 Release Time

Single's Inferno Season 5 episodes 8, 9, and 10 will be released at 3 am ET, 12 am PT and 1.30 pm IST. The viewers will be able to watch the show exclusively on Netflix (with a subscription plan).

How To Watch Single's Inferno Season 5 Episodes 8-10?

Follow these steps to watch Single's Inferno Season 5 episodes 8-10:

Step 1: Open your Netflix account or browse https://www.netflix.com/

Step 2: In case you don't have a subscription plan, check the plan (it starts with Rs. 149/month). You can select the plan based on your preference for video quality and number of screens.

Step 4: Enter your payment details (credit, debit card, UPI, or other available options).

Step 5: Confirm the payment and complete the sign-up process. If you already have an account then log in with your Netflix credentials.

Step 6: Search for "Single's Inferno" in the search bar.

Step 7: Click on dropdown button and click on Season 5 and continue watching the episodes by clicking on play button beside every episode. You can also download the episodes and watch later.

Who Will Cho Mina-sue Go To Paradise With?

There has been several speculation about who Mina-sue choose in the upcoming episodes. As per a Reddit thread with title "With eps 8–10 dropping soon… who do you think Mina Sue is picking for Paradise?" Mina-sue is speculated to choose Seung-il to go to paradise. A user wrote in the same thread, "I saw pictures circulating online that the couples going to paradise are: Minasu-Seungil, Jooyoung-Hyunjae, Heesun-Subeen. Goeun maybe is going too but maybe she took another helicopter." Others in the comment section continued to claim she will choose Seung-il. Let us further wait for the new episodes to release and confirm whether its true.