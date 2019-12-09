Madhuri Dixit to make digital debut with Netflix

New Delhi: 'Dhak-dhak' girl Madhuri Dixit is all set to make her digital debut with none other than ace director Karan Johar and his Dharma Productions.

The actor is all set to star in a Netflix original in collaboration with Karan's banner.

The director shared the news on Twitter with a picture of Madhuri giving a side pose, looking extremely elegant in an off-shoulder red dress with a loose low ponytail.