Watch video: Madhuri Dixit shows her hidden talent, internet is impressed

New Delhi: Madhuri Dixit, known for her iconic dance moves, is now impressing her fans and followers with her extraordinary musical skills.

The actor was seen playing the guitar and singing with her husband Sriram Madhav Nene and musician Zac Dsouza in a small clip she shared taking to her official Instagram handle on Saturday.

"Family jam session! It was fun trying my hand at playing the guitar with @drneneofficial 'cuz "All of me, loves all of you..." #WeekendJam #AllOfMe @zacdsouzaa," she wrote alongside the post.