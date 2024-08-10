Madhuri Dixit Sets Stage On Fire As She Performs On Tezaab's Ek Do Teen On USA Tour (VIDEO)

Madhuri Dixit | Instagram

Veteran actress Madhuri Dixit is making waves on her United States tour. The Dhak Dhak actress set the stage on fire with her energetic dance move in her iconic track EK Do Teen from the film Tezaab. The video of her dance move on the international stage goes viral.

In the clip, she can be seen moving to the track donning a shimmery ice-blue suit-up. She looked charismatic doing the evergreen step. The backdrop reads as, 'Hookstep with Madhuri Dixit.'

The video shared by paparazzi captioned the post, "Bollywood dance queen @madhuridixitnene performs iconic hook steps from her evergreen Ek Do Teen song.. at US tour. @shreya_gupta92 is the Indian promoter of the tour."

Within just hours of the video being shared on social media, it went viral on the internet. Many netizens praised the actress for her scintillating dance moves. One of the users commented, "Respect To Madhuri Dixit."

Another user wrote, "Iconic hook step one of them best."

The third user even celebrated 40 years of her in the industry and commented, "Even after 40 years in the industry, she remains unmatched."

A user wrote, "Iconic hook step one of them best."

"Ohh God...still the same grace and she looks so elegant", the comment reads.

Talking about the iconic track Ek Do Teen, it is from the film Tezaab. The movie starred Anil Kapoor and Chunkey Panday in the lead roles. The song is sung by Alka Yagnik, and it's it is directed by Laxmikant Pyarelal.

On the work front, Madhuri was last seen in Maja Ma. It stars Gajraj Rao, Ritwik Bhowmik, Barkha Singh, Srishti Shrivastava and Simone Singh in pivotal roles. She also produced a comedy drama Marathi film Panchak. It is directed by Rahul Awate and Jayant Jathar and produced by Madhuri Dixit-Nene along with her husband, Dr. Shriram Nene, under RnM Moving Pictures.