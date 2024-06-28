Madhuri Dixit SLAMMED For Collaborating With Pak Promoter Rehan Siddiqi Who Is 'Blacklisted' By Indian Govt For Alleged ISI Links

Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit Nene is facing criticism for collaborating with Houston based Pakistani origin promoter, Rehan Siddiqi, who allegedly has ISI links and has been blacklisted by the Indian government. On Friday (June 28), columnist and political commentator Sunanda Vashisth shared a picture of the poster of Madhuri and Rehan's event which will take place in August 2024, just a day after Independence Day in Houstan, Texas.

On X, she also slammed Madhuri for teaming up with Rehan and urged the actress to call off the event. She also shared a four-year-old letter BJP Minister Kishan Reddy, who was the then MoS Home Affairs. The letter states that Rehan has been 'blacklisted' by the Indian government.

Sunanda wrote, "Shocked to see @MadhuriDixit collaborate with Pakistani origin promoter who has been on the radar of Indian agencies and has been blacklisted by Govt of India. Minister @kishanreddybjp as MoS Home had publicly announced that Houston based Pakistani origin promoter, Rehan Siddiqi has been blacklisted and had requested Bollywood celebrities to not work with him."

She added, "Is there any good reason for them to work with Pakistani origin Promoter who is alleged to have ISI links and has been blacklisted by Govt of India? Can Ms @MadhuriDixit’s friends, family and fans inform her about the antecedents of this man and dissuade her? This is terribly discouraging for our security forces and brave men and women who have laid their lives to keep Indian borders safe. I am truly appalled. Hopefully Ms. Dixit will have the good sense to call this off."

Reacting to the post, a user wrote, "Agreed no money from films but reality shows earning r not enough... hubby doctor...seems lifestyle too high to manage day to day expenses."

Another wrote, "Madhuri Dixit has truly disappointed. I get that Bollywood folks aren't trust worthy as such but I had respect for her assuming she wouldn't collaborate with anti-India elements. I'm now more than convinced now that they are all same. No exception."

"Been a big fan of Madhuri all my life... But cant understand this desperation to make money at any cost. Cant blame the stars. Want to understand what their managers & advisors... What do they get paid for?" questioned another user.

Last month, Madhuri faced the heat on the internet after she shared a post condemning Israel's missile strike on Rafah, but deleted it later without any explanation. The actress had posted a picture of Rafah, which was struck by Israeli missiles leaving over 40 dead in the city that is located on the Gaza strip.

However, netizens noticed that the actress later deleted the post, unlike her contemporaries.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Madhuri recently produced the Marathi film Panchak, which starred Addinath Kothare, Dilip Prabhavalkar, Bharti Achrekar, and others.

The actress is currently busy with the shoot of Dance Deewane 3. She has not announced her upcoming projects yet.