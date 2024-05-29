'Pathetic, Disappointed': Madhuri Dixit Slammed Online As She DELETES 'All Eyes On Rafah' Post

Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit faced the heat on the internet after she shared a post condemning Israel's missile strike on Rafah, but deleted it later without any explanation. The actress had shared a post that read, 'All Eyes On Rafah', on her Instagram stories, only to silently take it down later.

Madhuri shared a picture of Rafah, which was struck by Israeli missiles leaving over 40 dead in the city that is located on the Gaza strip.

However, netizens noticed that the actress later deleted the post, unlike her contemporaries who have still retained the story.

"Posting and deleting because of what some people think is even more pathetic. Very disappointed," a user commented, while another asked, "Where is your humanity?"

Madhuri is yet to clarify why she deleted the post.

Meanwhile, several Bollywood personalities including Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Varun Dhawan, Richa Chadha, Sonam Kapoor, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Triptii Dimri, Vir Das, Dia Mirza, and others condemned the missile strike on Rafah and shared the 'All Eyes On Rafah' post on their social media handles.

"All children deserve love. All children deserve safety. All children deserve peace. All children deserve life. And all mothers deserve to be able to give their children those things," Alia shared, while Kareena called for "immediate ceasefire" and an end to the "senseless killing of children" through her post.

Earlier, Team India captain Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika Sajdeh too shared the similar post on her Instagram stories, but took it down later after netizens criticised her for silence over the Kashmir issue. She too was slammed for deleting the post after facing backlash.