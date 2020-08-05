Madhuri Dixit celebrates 26 years of 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun'

The 1994 romantic drama 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun', a film that still manages to bring a smile on our faces, starring Madhuri Dixit and Salman Khan completed 26 years on Wednesday.

As the cult classic completed a milestone today, the leading lady of the movie, Dixit took a walk down the memory lane and remembered the "fun memories and hard work" of the entire team.

The 'Devdas' actor also had a little fun as she posted a "then and now" moment by sharing a throwback, and a recent picture, in the same pose with her co-star Salman Khan.