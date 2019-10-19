Madhuri Dixit and Dr. Sriram Nene are giving us serious couple goals with their vacay pics

Bollywood's 'Dhak Dhak Girl' Madhuri Dixit and her husband Dr Shriram Nene celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary while vacationing in Seychelles. Madhuri posted a couple of pictures with heartmelting captions to her love of life Sriram Nene.
On their 20th anniversary Madhuri hsares some of their cozy and romantic pictures and wrote, "Happy anniversary, Sriram Nene. Here's to many more years of being in love and celebrating life!"
Meanwhile, her husband shared a beautiful collage of their pictures and wrote, "Have spent 20 years together living the dream. Have raised kids, brought down the house with laughter together, and built things for everyone. Looking forward to a lifetime with my soulmate, @madhuridixitnene and making the world a better place to live."
Madhuri Dixit who is quite active on social media often posts a picture with husband and family. On the work front, Madhuri Dixit was last seen in the multi-starrer film 'Kalank' along with Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Aditya Roy Kapur.
