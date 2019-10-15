Watch Sanya Malhotra recreate Madhuri Dixit's iconic number ‘Humko Aaj Kal Hai Intezaar’

Sanya Malhotra is undoubtedly one of the best dancers in the industry. It’s always a delight to watch her groove. In her latest post, the actress shared a video of her dancing on one of the iconic songs of dancing queen Madhuri Dixit.

The actress today took to her social media handles to share a video of her dancing to Madhuri Dixit’s hit song ‘Humko Aaj Kal Hai Intezaar’ from the 1990 film ‘Sailaab‘. Pairing her denim jeans with a bright yellow top, Sanya leaves us mesmerized as she recreates the steps of the Madhuri Dixit classic.

Sharing the video, Sanya captioned it, “Humkoo aaj Kal hai intezaar…..Dance karne ka because I haven’t danced in a while and I miss it ???? …Hence #channellingmyinnerMadhuri ????????”