Madhu Mantena-Ira Trivedi Wedding: Despite The Existing Age Gap, Love Triumphs Above All

They've correctly said that love knows no bar. Renowned producer Madhu Mantena, who has critically produced Ghajini, Lootera, and Queen seems to have found love again in Ira Trivedi, an enterprising young woman, who enjoys a commendable social media following as a yoga instructor turned author.

The couple are set to tie the knot at the Iskcon Temple and host a reception at the JW Marriott Juhu in Mumbai on June 11. Following a private and intimate ceremony that will witness family, close friends and select Bollywood celebs in attendance, superstars Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone are expected to be key guests at the wedding.

Despite a glaring age gap of 10 years, Madhu and Ira found each other at a time when the 48-year producer was not in the best phase of his life. While his production company Phantom Films was disbanded following the #MeToo allegations against co-producer Vikas Bahl, his separation and eventual divorce from fashion designer Masaba Gupta took a toll on him, despite the couple choosing to part ways amicably. In another instance of character insinuation which saw the producer draw unwarranted scrutiny, Gupta jumped to his defence and shut up his detractors. In 2022, Madhu and Sheetal Talwar acquired the rights of the Phantom brand and renamed the company as Phantom Studios. Besides that, he is also the founder and chief creative officer of Big Bang Media Ventures Private Limited which looks at creating newer avenues for film, music and sports personalities

But all's well that ends well and Madhu is all set to embark upon a new journey with Ira by his side. The couple met through a common friend in Delhi and the producer was often invited to Ira's book launches. If gossip mills suggest right, Madhu had apparently proposed marriage to Ira, a decade ago, but was turned down owing to cultural differences being cited. But certainly, nothing can be greater than love.

The couple hosted their sangeet and mehendi on Saturday afternoon. Both the groom and bride donned shades of beige and pink, ahead of their big day together.

We wish the lovely couple, a beautiful journey ahead.