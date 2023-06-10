Producer Madhu Mantena & Yog Acharya Ira Trivedi’s Mehendi Ceremony PICS Out

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 10, 2023

Masab Gupta's Ex-husband Madhu Mantena is finally getting married to Yog Acharya Ira Trivedi.

Varinder Chawla

The duo is reportedly going to tie the knot tomorrow on Sunday 11 June 2023.

Varinder Chawla

Prior to their marriage, the couple had pre-wedding rituals and the mehendi ceremony photos are here.

Varinder Chawla

Ira looked gorgeous in her simple yet fabulour styling.

Varinder Chawla

Dressed in a beautiful pink hehenga, the bride-to-be was all smiles as she showed off her pretty mehendi design.

Varinder Chawla

According to reports, Ira and Madhu will get married at Iskcon Temple.

Varinder Chawla

The couple is also expected to throw a wedding reception, hours after their wedding.

Varinder Chawla

While Madhu has produced films like Gajhini, Queen and Ugly, Ira is a yoga expert and also a writer.

Varinder Chawla

