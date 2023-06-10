Producer Madhu Mantena & Yog Acharya Ira Trivedi’s Mehendi Ceremony PICS Out

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 10, 2023
Masab Gupta's Ex-husband Madhu Mantena is finally getting married to Yog Acharya Ira Trivedi.
The duo is reportedly going to tie the knot tomorrow on Sunday 11 June 2023.
Prior to their marriage, the couple had pre-wedding rituals and the mehendi ceremony photos are here.
Ira looked gorgeous in her simple yet fabulour styling.
Dressed in a beautiful pink hehenga, the bride-to-be was all smiles as she showed off her pretty mehendi design.
According to reports, Ira and Madhu will get married at Iskcon Temple.
The couple is also expected to throw a wedding reception, hours after their wedding.
While Madhu has produced films like Gajhini, Queen and Ugly, Ira is a yoga expert and also a writer.
