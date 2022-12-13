‘Maarrich’ actress Seerat Kapoor: 'I never look back on my career and worry that I didn’t get too many roles'

Pic: Instagram/Seerat Kapoor

After winning hearts with her performances in the South film industry, Seerat Kapoor is making steady inroads in Bollywood. The actress is currently enjoying the release of her second Hindi film titled, Maarrich. The thriller also stars Tusshar Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Anita Hassanandani, and Rahul Dev in pivotal roles. In an exclusive interaction with The Free Press Journal, Seerat gets candid about the movie, handling failure, the OTT boom, and more. Excerpts:

How does it feel to see Maarrich, your second Hindi film after Zid, finally getting released?

I am super excited and thrilled. I am at a point in my career for which I don’t think I was prepared. I worked hard to be here and to see Maarrich releasing was very overwhelming. I feel awake and alive.

Today, when thrillers are the flavour of the season, how do you see Maarrich?

Of course, the genres will remain the same but again it is subjective. I realised that films are made with the interpretation and wavelength of the filmmakers that attract the audiences. We never knew what kind of crowd Maarrich pulled in. I feel one can tell a story differently. I am not biased toward Maarrich and kill me if I am tomorrow since I am more of a critique first. The movie is layered and different.

After Zid, you predominantly worked in the Telugu film industry. How do you see the change in the kind of work that is happening now will OTT?

Life has both positive and negative sides to it. The positive change that I see is the characters that are out of the box which may have to be written in a limited way for the theatres are coming out interestingly and audiences are excited about it. Theatres definitely reflect the box office collections, which may or may not be in our favour as actors.

Go on…

Just like how we accepted other changes, we need to accept this change too knowing the cons that theatrical releases come with. I feel we should take it as an opportunity. I believe that this is another horizon that can turn into anything if we make the most of it. As actors, we should take everything in our stride though because as creative individuals we can do a lot.

So, you mean that OTT is a saving grace for many?

Yes, since there are so many talented people who may not have an opportunity to land a role in a theatrical film, OTT is allowing them in abundance. This is the reason you can see a sudden freshness. You can see the whole new vibe and style in the current scenario. Audiences have become smart and they are clear about what they want.

Your Hindi debut, Zid, didn’t do much for you. How do you take your failures?

My journey has been more internal. When I am in a strong space, I make strong decisions but when I am unsure, I take advice from others. In a nutshell, this has been my root. Everyone has their own path and it doesn’t have to have a sob story. I never look back on my career and worry that I didn’t get too many roles. Zid happened to me at the right time and the things that didn’t work out for me have taught me to figure out life my way.