‘Luv Ki Arrange Marriage’ Film's Dance Sequences Shot In Madhya Pradesh Shrine Offends Jain Community

'Luv Ki Arrange Marriage' Movie's Dance Sequences Shot In Madhya Pradesh Shrine Offends Jain Community

Mumbai: Jains have protested against a Hindi movie that features dances picturised around religious idols and sculptures at Sonagiriji Teerth, an important pilgrimage site in Datia, Madhya Pradesh. The film, ‘Luv Ki Arrange Marriage’, is scheduled to be released on June 14. Vishwa Jain Sangathan, a community group, has sent legal notices to the film's producers, actors, and the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), the government body that authorises the public exhibition of films. The producers have been asked to edit out the offensive scenes from the film and apologise to the Jain community for offending their religious sentiments.

Sonagiriji, about 60 km from Gwalior, has 108 Jain temples dating from the 8th century. The site is popular among devotees and ascetics as the place is associated with Moksha (salvation or liberation). It is believed that since the time of Chandraprabha Bhagwan, the 8th Jain Teerthankar, more than five crore ascetics have achieved moksha here. The Digambara sect of Jainism, which believes in renunciation of all worldly things to attain liberation, considers these temples highly sacred. The place, located in a hilly region, is also picturesque, attracting film crews and tourists.

Jains said they recently came across a video of a dance sequence from the movie on YouTube and realised it was shot at the pilgrimage site. Sanjay Jain, president of Vishwa Jain Sangathan, said, “The song has disturbed the purity of a place where Jain saints and followers perform pujas and chant mantras.”

The notice says the video disregards the religious site's sanctity, with the performers dancing around holy idols and sculptures. “Entire Jain Samaj as well as our client is extremely hurt and disgruntled by the 'aforementioned video song' which has completely disregarded the spiritualistic and religious importance of the said temples and its historical significance to the Jain Samaj.

‘Those idols are not the idle fancies of sculptors, but are shining channels through which the heart of the devotee is attracted to God and flows towards him. The devotee feels the presence of the Lord in it and pours out his devotion unto it. Through the practice of idol worship, individuals can tangibly express their deep devotion and surrender to the divine the notice adds.

The notice alleges that the film's producers have violated sections 295 A, 298, and other sections relating to defiling places of worship and hurting religious feelings.

The notice said films are publicly exhibited in India after CBFC clearance, and it is ‘very unfortunate’ that the film was cleared for public exhibition. The notice also asks the CBFC to direct the film’s producers to edit out the offending song. When newspaper contacted the film's producers, Bhanushali Studio Ltd, a representative from the company said that since they have not received a copy of the notice they will not be able to answer the allegations. The Vishwa Jain Sangathan, however, said they have proof that the notice has been delivered at the BKC office of the company.