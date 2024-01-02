Lovebirds Ananya Panday & Aditya Roy Kapur's Inside Photo From New Year Bash In London Goes Viral

Bollywood actors and rumoured lovebirds Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur reportedly welcomed the new year together in London. A photo has gone viral on social media platforms in which Aditya and Ananya are seen posing together with their other friends. The duo was clicked at the airport a couple of days back before they jetted off to an undisclosed location to celebrate New Year.

In the picture, Ananya is seen wearing a brown blazer dress and black boots. On the other hand, Aditya looked handsome in an all-black outfit. The couple is seen holding each other close as they pose for the camera.

While Aditya is not so active on social media and refrains from posting pictures and videos from his personal life, Ananya has also not shared any posts yet. The now-viral picture was first shared by a user on Reddit, who claimed that they rang in the new year together. Take a look:

Ananya and Aditya have been the talk of the tinsel town of late, courtesy their whirlwind romance. While the two initially tried to hide their relationship from the media, looks like they have decided to not shy away anymore. The couple is often spotted together on several occasions and events in the city, and they have also been going on exotic vacations.

Also, their relationship was first confirmed after the two were seen indulging in PDA during their Spain vacation a few months ago. During her recent appearance on Karan Johar's talk show, Koffee With Karan 8, Ananya was seen tagging herself as 'Ananya Coy Kapur' when she was asked about her relationship status.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya was last seen in the film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. On the other hand, Aditya impressed the audience with his performance in The Night Manager, which also featured Anil Kapoor and Sobhita Dhulipala.