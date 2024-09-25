Love Sitaara Review: Sobhita Dhulipala, Rajeev Siddhartha’s Film Is A Sweet Slice, But Missing The Zing |

Title: Love Sitaara

Director: Vandana Kataria

Cast: Sobhita Dhulipala, Rajeev Siddhartha, Sonali Kulkarni, B Jayashree, Virginia Rodrigues, Sanjay Bhutiani, Tamara D’Souza, Rijul Ray among others

Where: Streaming on ZEE5

Rating: 2.5 Stars

This film opens with a heavy-handed proclamation: accepting the truth is the hardest thing in life. Yet, as the film's slice-of-life drama unfolds, one wonders if it’s the film itself that struggles to accept its own narrative truth. Set against the scenic backdrop of Kerala, the movie is a polished portrayal of a seemingly perfect family, only to unravel the messy truths beneath. However, this promised deep dive into dysfunction is a shallow wade in familiar waters.

At the heart of the film is Sitara, played by the ever-competent Sobhita Dhulipala. Sitara is a successful interior designer, navigating the complexities of her career and her family’s baggage. Sobhita delivers a layered performance, her portrayal teetering between a woman on the verge of self-discovery and a daughter stuck in a familial web. Her journey, however, feels more like a coming-of-age for the middle-aged. She’s independent but still carries the weight of the past—a relatable but overdone trope.

On the opposite end is Rajeev Siddhartha as Arjun, her charming chef fiancé. He’s supposed to be on the cusp of international success, yet somehow, his character feels undercooked (pun intended). Rajeev, while charismatic, is given little to chew on. His role is reduced to the archetypal “supportive partner” and offers none of the culinary flair one would expect from a chef character. If you're looking for a chef sizzling with passion, you may leave this table unsatisfied.

The supporting cast? They deliver what is expected—solid, but unsurprising. Sonali Kulkarni, as Hema Chechi, offers her usual sincerity. Still, her character’s wisdom, “Love yourself and live for yourself,” rings more like a fortune cookie cliché than an earth-shattering revelation. Tamara D’Souza adds a pinch of lightness as Anjali, Sitara’s photojournalist best friend, while Virginia Rodrigues and Sanjay Bhutani round out the dysfunctional family as Sitara’s parents. The standout is B. Jayshree as Amma, Sitara’s grandmother, whose towering presence is subtly portrayed yet underutilized in the grand scheme of things.

Despite its heartfelt intention, Love Sitara falls into the trap of predictability. Much like a Hallmark film, where everything is sweet, polished, and wrapped in a neat bow, the movie never quite surprises. From the wedding jitters to the last-minute drama and the inevitable resolution, the story arc feels well-trodden. Hallmark films are known for their warmth, glossy production, and feel-good simplicity, and Love Sitara certainly echoes those traits. Yet, in this case, the film’s even-keel narrative and lack of emotional depth leave one wanting more.

To the film’s credit, its production quality is top-notch. The scenic beauty of Kerala- is captured with warmth, and the music blends seamlessly into the narrative without overpowering the visuals or emotions. However, as the movie progresses, the emotional engagement wanes, and what initially promises to peel back the layers of a complex family drama ends as a pleasant but unremarkable journey.

Overall, this film is like an elegant but predictable meal—it looks good and tastes fine but leaves no lasting flavour.