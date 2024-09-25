 Love Sitaara Review: Sobhita Dhulipala, Rajeev Siddhartha’s Film Is A Sweet Slice, But Missing The Zing
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentLove Sitaara Review: Sobhita Dhulipala, Rajeev Siddhartha’s Film Is A Sweet Slice, But Missing The Zing

Love Sitaara Review: Sobhita Dhulipala, Rajeev Siddhartha’s Film Is A Sweet Slice, But Missing The Zing

This film is like an elegant but predictable meal—it looks good and tastes fine but leaves no lasting flavour

Troy RibeiroUpdated: Wednesday, September 25, 2024, 08:23 PM IST
article-image
Love Sitaara Review: Sobhita Dhulipala, Rajeev Siddhartha’s Film Is A Sweet Slice, But Missing The Zing |

Title: Love Sitaara

Director: Vandana Kataria

Cast: Sobhita Dhulipala, Rajeev Siddhartha, Sonali Kulkarni, B Jayashree, Virginia Rodrigues, Sanjay Bhutiani, Tamara D’Souza, Rijul Ray among others

Where: Streaming on ZEE5

FPJ Shorts
Navi Mumbai: 2 Arrested In Koparkhairane For 10 House-Breaking Cases; ₹14 Lakh In Stolen Valuables Recovered From Accused
Navi Mumbai: 2 Arrested In Koparkhairane For 10 House-Breaking Cases; ₹14 Lakh In Stolen Valuables Recovered From Accused
Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Downgrades Alert To Green After 170.3 mm Rainfall, Surrounding Districts Remain On Yellow Alert
Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Downgrades Alert To Green After 170.3 mm Rainfall, Surrounding Districts Remain On Yellow Alert
France: Home Minister Bruno Retailleau Seeks To End State Medical Aid For Illegal Immigrants, Proposes New State Emergency Aid
France: Home Minister Bruno Retailleau Seeks To End State Medical Aid For Illegal Immigrants, Proposes New State Emergency Aid
‘Would Be Paid 15 Times More Than Me’: Jheel Mehta On Dilip Joshi’s Fees On Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma
‘Would Be Paid 15 Times More Than Me’: Jheel Mehta On Dilip Joshi’s Fees On Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma

Rating: 2.5 Stars

This film opens with a heavy-handed proclamation: accepting the truth is the hardest thing in life. Yet, as the film's slice-of-life drama unfolds, one wonders if it’s the film itself that struggles to accept its own narrative truth. Set against the scenic backdrop of Kerala, the movie is a polished portrayal of a seemingly perfect family, only to unravel the messy truths beneath. However, this promised deep dive into dysfunction is a shallow wade in familiar waters.

At the heart of the film is Sitara, played by the ever-competent Sobhita Dhulipala. Sitara is a successful interior designer, navigating the complexities of her career and her family’s baggage. Sobhita delivers a layered performance, her portrayal teetering between a woman on the verge of self-discovery and a daughter stuck in a familial web. Her journey, however, feels more like a coming-of-age for the middle-aged. She’s independent but still carries the weight of the past—a relatable but overdone trope.

On the opposite end is Rajeev Siddhartha as Arjun, her charming chef fiancé. He’s supposed to be on the cusp of international success, yet somehow, his character feels undercooked (pun intended). Rajeev, while charismatic, is given little to chew on. His role is reduced to the archetypal “supportive partner” and offers none of the culinary flair one would expect from a chef character. If you're looking for a chef sizzling with passion, you may leave this table unsatisfied.

The supporting cast? They deliver what is expected—solid, but unsurprising. Sonali Kulkarni, as Hema Chechi, offers her usual sincerity. Still, her character’s wisdom, “Love yourself and live for yourself,” rings more like a fortune cookie cliché than an earth-shattering revelation. Tamara D’Souza adds a pinch of lightness as Anjali, Sitara’s photojournalist best friend, while Virginia Rodrigues and Sanjay Bhutani round out the dysfunctional family as Sitara’s parents. The standout is B. Jayshree as Amma, Sitara’s grandmother, whose towering presence is subtly portrayed yet underutilized in the grand scheme of things.

Read Also
Never Let Go Review: Halle Berry, Anthony B. Jenkins' Film Is Gripping, Until It Lets Go Of Itself
article-image

Despite its heartfelt intention, Love Sitara falls into the trap of predictability. Much like a Hallmark film, where everything is sweet, polished, and wrapped in a neat bow, the movie never quite surprises. From the wedding jitters to the last-minute drama and the inevitable resolution, the story arc feels well-trodden. Hallmark films are known for their warmth, glossy production, and feel-good simplicity, and Love Sitara certainly echoes those traits. Yet, in this case, the film’s even-keel narrative and lack of emotional depth leave one wanting more.

To the film’s credit, its production quality is top-notch. The scenic beauty of Kerala- is captured with warmth, and the music blends seamlessly into the narrative without overpowering the visuals or emotions. However, as the movie progresses, the emotional engagement wanes, and what initially promises to peel back the layers of a complex family drama ends as a pleasant but unremarkable journey.

Overall, this film is like an elegant but predictable meal—it looks good and tastes fine but leaves no lasting flavour.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Love Sitaara Review: Sobhita Dhulipala, Rajeev Siddhartha’s Film Is A Sweet Slice, But Missing The...

Love Sitaara Review: Sobhita Dhulipala, Rajeev Siddhartha’s Film Is A Sweet Slice, But Missing The...

‘Would Be Paid 15 Times More Than Me’: Jheel Mehta On Dilip Joshi’s Fees On Taarak Mehta Ka...

‘Would Be Paid 15 Times More Than Me’: Jheel Mehta On Dilip Joshi’s Fees On Taarak Mehta Ka...

Palak Sidhwani To Quit Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah? Actress Responds To Makers' Legal Notice

Palak Sidhwani To Quit Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah? Actress Responds To Makers' Legal Notice

‘My Perspective On Birthdays Changed After Covid’: Article 370 Fame Vaibhav Tatwawadi...

‘My Perspective On Birthdays Changed After Covid’: Article 370 Fame Vaibhav Tatwawadi...

Dev Anand Birth Anniversary: Shammi Kapoor's Hilarious Admission About Being Too Tired To Tell...

Dev Anand Birth Anniversary: Shammi Kapoor's Hilarious Admission About Being Too Tired To Tell...