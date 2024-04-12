Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2: Chasing Quantity As Opposed To Quality On Social Media Leads To Everything Dirty & Dangerous, Says Dibaker Banerjee

Mumbai: Dibakar Banerjee is as excited as he is nervous, as he releases the trailer of his much-anticipated second installment of the popular production 'Love Sex Aur Dhokha'.

The trailer looks raw and real, with some risque elements thrown in, majorly revolving around exploration of sexuality and sexual offence (and everything in between).

When asked if Banerjee is set to teach a lesson or two with his seemingly dark and delicious tale, which direction he wishes to take this film in?

"I am not here to teach anything to anyone, and the only direction I am going is the box office success at the moment (laughs)!"

Where did the germ of an idea for the second installment come from, Banerjee responds without batting and eyelid. "The concept was always there in the first story but we could not execute it back then. Ekta and I discussed it a lot but then came to the conclusion that it deserves a fresh film in keeping with the theme of the earlier one."

Ekta and Dibakar come across as a deadly combination when it comes creating something hatke. What the collaboration was like for this one?

"Ekta and I are a deadly combination indeed, but a good one at that. We fight a lot! But our fights and debates lead to something like this (refers to LSD 2," he adds.

For someone who is not (active) on social media, how does Dibakar look at the number games on social media? Are the numbers in themselves dirty or is it the desperation of fetching the numbers that lead to what your film shows, we ask.

"It's the quest of fetching quantity as opposed to quality that leads to things dirty and dangerous is what I believe," he insists.