Love Next Door OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Jung Hae-in, Jung So-min's K-Drama

Love Next Door OTT Release Date | Trailer

Love Next Door is an upcoming South Korean drama starring Jung So-min and Jung Hae-in in the lead roles. The series is set to release digitally in August 2024.

When and where to watch Love Next Door?

The series is scheduled to release on August 17, 2024, and will air every Saturday and Sunday at 9:20 pm Korean Standard Time (KST), which is 5:50 pm as per Indian Standard Time (IST). It will premiere on tVN and Netflix.

The streaming platform shared a poster with a caption on X that reads, "Can't wait for these two childhood friends to meet again when they are adults with all the drama. Starring Jung So-min & Jung Hae-in, the drama Love Next Door aired on August 17."

Nggak sabar banget nungguin dua temen masa kecil ini ketemu lagi pas udah dewasa dengan segala dramanya. Dibintangi Jung So-min & Jung Hae-in, drakor Love Next Door tayang 17 Agustus. pic.twitter.com/rbXzwDVugo — Netflix Indonesia (@NetflixID) August 4, 2024

Plot

The series narrates the story of a successful young architect, Choi Seung-hyo, who is loved by all because for his talent and charm. However, in spite of having everything, he always feels a void in himself until he meets his childhood friend, Seok-ryu. What happens when two childhood friends get reunited? Will they have the same feelings for each other?

Cast and production of Love Next Door?

The series cast includes Jung Hae-in as Choi Seung-hyo, Jung So-min as Bae Seok-ryu, Yoon Ji-on as Kang Dan-ho, Kim Ji-eun as Jeong Mo-eum, Park Ji-young as Na Mi-sook, Jo Han-chul as Bae Geun-sik, Jeon Seok-ho as Yoon Myung-woo and Han Ye-ju as Bang In-sook, among others.

It is directed by Yoo Je-won and written by Shin Ha-eun. Studio Dragon has produced the series.