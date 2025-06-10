'Love It': Hrithik Roshan Reacts To Viral Video Of A Portuguese Groom Dancing To His Song Dhoom Again (Watch)

Instagram

Hrithik Roshan is undoubtedly one of the best dancers we have in the industry. With songs like Ek Pal Ka Jeena, Kaho Naa Pyar Hai, Baawre, Dhoom Again, Tu Meri, Jai Jai Shiv Shankar, and others, he has surely given some of the best hook steps to dance to. Now, a video has gone viral on social media in which a Portuguese groom is seen dancing to Hrithik's Dhoom Again as he wanted to surprise his Indian bride.

Well, Hrithik has reacted to the video and he commented, "Love it." Check out the video and the comment below...

Netizens React To The Viral Video

Well, netizens have some hilariously reactions to the video of the groom dancing to Dhoom Again. A netizen commented, "He deserves Aadhar card after this (sic)." Another Instagram user wrote, "0 for lachak, 0 for spice, 100 for effort (sic)." One more netizen wrote, "commenting so my future husband can see it on his explore page lol (sic)."

Hrithik Roshan Upcoming Movies

Well, Hrithik will next be seen in War 2 and we all are expecting an amazing dance number in it. There's going to be a dance off between Hrithik and Jr NTR, and everyone is eagerly waiting for the song. We are sure we will once again get an amazing hook step.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 is slated to release on August 14, 2025. The film also stars Kiara Advani in the lead role.

Meanwhile, apart from War 2, Hrithik also has Krrish 4 and a film with Hombale Films. So, the actor has a great line up.