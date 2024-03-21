Love, Divided OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Platform & More

Love, Divided is a Spanish romantic comedy directed by award-winning filmmaker Patricia Font of Coffee to Go fame. The film will release on an OTT platform in April, 2024.

Where to watch Love, Divided

The film is a remake of the 2015 French romcom Blind Date which was previously titled Un Peu, Beaucoup Aveuglément. It is written by Marta Sanchéz.

The comedy drama will release on April 12, 2024. You can watch the series on Netflix.

Plot

Love, Divided filmmakers have not released the trailer of the film yet but they have shared an intriguing teaser. The plot follows protagonists Valentina and David, who are neighbors with just a wall separating them.

Both of them are intelligent and charming, but the only problem is that the former is a pianist and the latter is a games inventor. The teaser ends with a question: 'What will happen when Valentina has an important audition to prepare for while David cannot focus on his work without silence?'

A ella le encanta la música y a su vecino el silencio. La película #ParedConPared llegará el 12 de abril con Aitana y Fernando Guallar como protagonistas. pic.twitter.com/dZbcwLrzuS — Netflix España (@NetflixES) February 21, 2024

It gives a glimpse of some of their ups and downs. It shows them shouting at each other through the wall and banging on it. But what happens when they coincidentally date each other? Will they develop a sizzling chemistry and fight for one another, or will they end up falling apart?

Cast and production

Love, Divided stars Fernando Guallar as David and Aitana as Guallar. The film also features Los Farad stars Adam Jezierski and Natalia Rodriguez and Miguel Ángel Munoz, among others. The Spanish film is directed by Patricia Font.