Heartbreak High Season 2 OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Platform & More

The makers of Heartbreak High Season 2, on Thursday (March 21) dropped the official trailer of the Australian comedy-drama web series. The video includes lots of romance, drama, and laughter. It will release on the OTT platform in April, 2024.

Release date and platform of Heartbreak High Season 2

Season 2 will stream on Netflix from April 11, 2024. The official logline of the show mentions, "All our heroes are back for Term two at the lowest ranking school in the district. However, fresh hotties, a new sports teacher, and a mystery assailant throw any hopes for a peaceful term into disarray, while the race for school captain is seeing dirty tactics run rife through Hartley High."

Plot

The series follow the students that are forced to attend a new sexual education course called the Sexual Literacy Tutorial. The first season of the drama series received a positive response after its release.

The first season of the show was released on September 14, 2022. The makers of the film announced a second season after the release month of the first season.

It has also received International Emmy Award and 15 AACTA Awards nominations including Best Drama Series.

Cast

Heartbreak High Season 2 cast includes Ayesha Madon as Amerie Wadia, Chloé Hayden as Quinn, James Majoos as Darren Rivers, Asher Yasbincek as Harper, Thomas Weatherall as Malakai Mitchell, Joshua Heuston as Dustin, Will McDonald as Douglas and Gemma Chua-Tran as Sasha So gaming others.

About Heartbreak High: Season 2

Heartbreak High is directed by Hannah Carroll Chapman and produced by Carly Heaton, Megan Palinkas, Michael Jenkins, Brian Abel, Tarik Traidia, Jeroen Koopman and Sarah Freeman under Fremantle Australia & NewBe companies.