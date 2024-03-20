Lootere Review: A Tale Of Greed And Desperation

Director: Jai Mehta

Cast: Vivek Gomber, Rajat Kapoor, Amruta Khanvilkar, Gaurav Sharma, Preetika Chawla, Gaurav Paswala, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Chirag Vora

Where: Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar

Rating: ***Lootere

Lootere ventures into the heart of piracy off the coast of Somalia, unraveling a tale of ambition, greed, and survival amidst the perilous waters. Across its eight episodes, this gripping thriller not only captivates with its narrative twists but also shines through its impressive production values, bringing the harrowing journey of the characters to life with cinematic finesse.

Narrated in a non-linear manner the series introduces us to Vikrant Gandhi (portrayed by Vivek Gomber), the authoritative figure overseeing the Somalian Ports, whose multimillion-dollar cargo aboard the Ukrainian vessel, UK Kyival which is led by the seasoned Captain AK Singh (masterfully portrayed by Rajat Kapoor), becomes the focal point of a high-stakes hijacking.

Among the crew, which includes mostly Indians, a Pakistani named Jaffarbhai, and a Bangladeshi, there are two females on board, the resilient engineer Ayesha, and the pregnant wife of a crane operator, who find themselves embroiled in a desperate struggle for survival as ransom and threats escalate.

Through flashbacks and present-day struggles, the series seamlessly weaves together the personal lives of its characters with the larger narrative of the hijacking, giving us glimpses into the motivations and desires of each character and adding depth to the overall story.

While the series excels in its storytelling and character development, it suffers from pacing issues over the course of its eight episodes. Certain episodes may feel slightly drawn out, impacting the overall momentum of the narrative. The tension and suspense initially gripping the audience can sometimes wane, making a few segments tedious to watch. However, the series manages to regain momentum with well-executed plot twists and brief moments of conflict.

Despite being crafted with authenticity and precision, most scenes lack energy that immerses its viewers in the treacherous world of maritime crime. Some gory scenes feature brutal slashings and heartless shoot-outs, but they too fail to deliver some toe-curling moments that one might expect from such a high-stakes thriller, so is the case with the action sequences and car chase. Nonetheless, the brilliant cinematography captures the story's tension and drama and the locales' raw beauty.

Furthermore, the series boasts a stellar ensemble cast whose performances elevate the storytelling to new heights, bringing their characters to life with authenticity and nuance, drawing viewers deeper into the unfolding drama.

Vivek Gomber's portrayal of Vikrant Gandhi exudes authority and vulnerability in equal measure. Gaurav Sharma seems lost as Vikrant’s loyal confidant, Bilal Ali, as his character lacks a meaty bite. Anant Mahadevan, in a guest appearance, is wasted as the Indian High Commissioner of Kenya.

Each pirate stands out with distinct personality traits and moments of on-screen glory, especially starting with their leader, Barkat Kareem.

Overall, despite its ambitious scope and compelling narrative, Lootere is a decently well-made thriller.