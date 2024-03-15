Lootere OTT Release Date: Know All About Plot, Platform & Cast

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta's Lootere is an upcoming series, inspired by a real-life incident in which an Indian ship was hijacked in Somalian waters. The series will stream in March 2024.

Where to watch Lootere

While Lootere is directed by Jai Mehta, Hansal Mehta is the showrunner. The series will be released on March 22, 2024, on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Hansal Mehta is known for directing films such as Karishma Tanna’s Scoop (2023), Zahan Kapoor's Faraaz (2022), Rajkummar Rao’s Shahid (2012), Manoj Bajpayee’s Aligarh (2015), and many more.

Plot of Lootere

The action drama revolves around dangerous events that take place after a ship is hijacked. The plot narrates the tale of a man (Jadhav) and his family members who migrate from Bihar to Kenya. In the middle of the ocean, the family is entangled with crime and violence, and now they must fight for their lives.

Cast and production

The cast includes Rajat Kapoor, Deepak Tijori, Amruta Khanvilkar, Vivek Gomber, Chandan Roy Sanyal, among others.

Opening up about the show, Hansal Mehta reportedly said that Lootere stands out for its setting in the ocean and its expansive canvas, a vast ocean in an unknown country.

He further said that with this series, their attempt is to bring to a story of greed and power and the attempts of the crew to escape it.

The show is produced by Shailesh R Singh under Karna Media and Entertainment. It has been written by Jay Mehta, Vaibhav Vishal, Vishal Kapoor and Suparn Verma.