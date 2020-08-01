Lootcase: A ‘case’ full of nonsense

The story

Nandan Kumar (Kunal Kemmu) makes his way back home after completing a night shift as a technical assistant at a printing press. On his way home he stumbles upon a huge suitcase brimming with Rs 2000 notes. Nandan’s joy knows no bounds and names the suitcase 'Anand Petikar', which he leaves at his neighbour's house. The suitcase belongs to a sly politician named Patil (Gajraj Rao) and contains bribe money, which was to be sent somewhere important. Patil had appointed Omar (Sumit Nijhawan) to make the drop. Bala (Vijay Raja), Omar’s Rival, is looking for an opportunity to defame Omar for killing one of his men. The bag is lost in the process. When Patil comes to know about the bag, he asks Kolte (Ranvir Shorey) to look for it. Does he find it or Kunal gets to keep it? I'll keep the spoilers out.

The review

Lootcase could have proved to be a potentially comical film if it weren’t for obsolete comic timing. The jokes and the plot have essence, but the dialogues derail the success of the film. Kunal Kemmu makes for an ideal middle class technician. While in character, he has explored the joys that a middle class individual will find in smaller things. Yet, he's comic timing is a little off. Kunal has certainly played meatier comedies in Golmaal and Go Goa Gone. Akshay Kumar would have added a lot more oomph to Nandan’s character.

The plot is riddled with unique complexities. Some parts will remind the viewer of films like Housefull and the likes, where often two dons are involved in a ridiculously hilarious power-struggle. Ranvir Sohey’s, craft as a comedian has been wonderfully explored in films like Khosla ka Ghosla and Bheja Fry. Here, however, it seems like his interest in playing comedy has dwindled largely because of lack of good dialogues. Ranvir has a certain signature style which is ambushed, owing to the stilted energy levels in the film overall.

Rasika Dugal who plays Lata, Nandan’s wife, seems to play her part with a great conviction. Her timing is on point, and seems to have engrossed herself into playing the virtuous middle class housewife, who dutifully puts everything and everyone in their place. Rasika explored her versatility in prominent series like Delhi Crime and Out of Love as a more serious person. Here, however, she is tuned in well with the natural cadence of the film delivering comedy with absolute panache. In fact Kunal’s parts are heightened in Rasika’s presence. They do share a wonderful on-screen chemistry.

Vijay Raza, who plays the Nat-Geo obsessed don Bala, artfully leaves the audience pondering, when he rattles off biological names of some species with absolute conviction. The reveal can have the audience cracking up. Vijay Raaz has added many feathers to his cap while playing dark roles. His entry into comedy with films like Dhamaal and Raghu Romeo won’t go unnoticed.

Gajraj Roa, who plays the willy politician Patil, can leave the viewers confused with his diplomatic ways. His expressions give the movie the desired flavour of a comedy. Despite being a comedy, Gajraj successfully incorporates villainy and comedy to liven up his character. Lootcase could have been better is efforts were invested in perfecting the direction and dialogues. A few crutches would have given the film its desired facelift.

Name of the film: Lootcase

Platform: Disney+Hotstar

Cast: Kunal Kemmu, Rasika Dugal, Vijay Raaz, Sumit Nijhawan and Gajraj Rao

Director: Rajesh Krishnan

Rating: 2/5